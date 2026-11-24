Big Brother winner Josie Gibson reveals her 2024 lipoedema diagnosis, explaining how the condition caused disproportionate leg fat and ended her cycle of guilt over diet and exercise failures.

Television presenter Josie Gibson has publicly revealed that she was diagnosed with lipoedema in 2024, a chronic medical condition that has shaped her relationship with her body for decades. The diagnosis finally explained why extensive dieting and rigorous exercise failed to reduce the abnormal fat buildup in her legs and arms, ending years of personal confusion and self-blame.

Early Life And Weight Struggles

Gibson began struggling with her weight at age nine when her Bristol school introduced hot dinners, a significant change from her previous routine. Coming from a family that experienced periods of financial hardship, she viewed these school meals as the only reliable cooked food of the day and frequently requested second helpings. Although she was initially trim, this dietary shift led to rapid weight gain, making her larger than her peers and subjecting her to bullying during her childhood years.

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By the time Gibson achieved national fame as the winner of Channel 4's Big Brother in 2010, she was wearing a size 20. Despite feeling self-conscious about her physique inside the Big Brother house, and later during her appearance in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2023, she successfully managed her public image. However, returning to normal life exposed her to intense online abuse and magazine criticism, including a cruel feature in the National Enquirer that questioned her identity alongside an unflattering photograph.

Failed Weight Loss Attempts

In 2012, Gibson signed a weight-loss DVD deal that led her to complete an advanced nutrition course and work with a personal trainer. She embraced high-intensity interval training with an all-or-nothing attitude, training five times a week for at least an hour daily. This intense regimen reduced her weight to just over 8st, bringing her down to a size 8. However, she later realized that this size was too small for her nearly 5ft 10in frame, resulting in a sunken facial appearance and an unsustainable physical state.

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After completing a personal training course in 2014, Gibson shifted her focus toward strength rather than just weight loss. She maintained a healthier size between 10 and 12 for several years, yet her legs remained swollen and disproportionately large compared to the rest of her body. The lack of visible results from her workouts fueled her frustration, as she continued to blame herself for not achieving the desired silhouette despite her discipline.

Post-Pregnancy Changes

Gibson's body composition changed significantly after the birth of her son, Reggie, in 2018. She gained approximately four stone due to a combination of sleep deprivation, the need for extra energy through eating, and hormonal imbalances. Pregnancy exacerbated the appearance of her legs, leading Gibson to suspect she had developed a carbohydrate intolerance during this period. She also noted a drastic reduction in her training intensity compared to her previous routine, which contributed to the overall change in her physique.

Over the years, viewers had mentioned lipoedema in her Instagram comments, but it was not until she researched the condition that the information resonated. She discovered that lipoedema is a genetic and hormonal disorder that causes the body to store extra fat cells primarily in the limbs. Unlike normal fat, these cells cannot be metabolized for energy through diet or exercise, leading to an overload of the lymphatic system and persistent swelling.

Medical Diagnosis And Treatment

The turning point arrived when Gibson consulted Karla Santos, a Brazilian lymphatic drainage expert based in Bristol. Santos immediately identified that Gibson's condition had progressed to stage three, which is one stage away from the most severe level of the disease. This professional assessment provided the definitive confirmation Gibson had been seeking, validating that her physical struggles were medical rather than a failure of willpower.

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Following Santos's recommendation, Gibson visited a specialist medical clinic in Berlin in 2024 to begin treatment. The diagnosis has allowed her to embrace her body more openly, including undergoing brachioplasty surgery to address her arms. She now wears sleeveless tops and feels comfortable with her scars, rejecting the notion that swollen limbs are an acceptable state. This medical clarity has ended her cycle of hiding her legs below the knees and allows her to focus on health rather than conforming to impossible aesthetic standards.