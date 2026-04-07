Josie Gibson Reveals Transformation with Liposuction, Wellness, and Potential Strictly Come Dancing Stint

TV presenter Josie Gibson opens up about her journey to a slimmed-down figure, including liposuction, wellness practices, and potential participation in Strictly Come Dancing.

Josie Gibson has shared her journey to a slimmed-down figure, revealing she underwent liposuction and embraced a comprehensive wellness and fitness regime. The 41-year-old TV presenter, diagnosed with lipoedema, spoke candidly about her struggles with excess weight and 'lumps' despite regular exercise. Lipoedema, a chronic disorder affecting primarily women, causes an abnormal buildup of fat, often in the legs, hips, and arms.

Josie's decision to have £7,000 liposuction was a pivotal step in her transformation, driven by a desire to see results that weren't forthcoming through gym visits alone. She felt 'held back' by her condition, motivating her to overhaul her lifestyle with a focus on fitness and wellness, now she is reportedly set to join Strictly Come Dancing. The presenter has been undergoing 'alternative healing' in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. She has rented a hyperbaric chamber for three months. This involves breathing in 100 per cent oxygen in a pressurised chamber to increase blood oxygen levels and aid healing. She also revealed that she built her own copper pyramid triangle, which are popular tools for meditation and energy healing.\Alongside the liposuction, Josie has incorporated various wellness practices to support her recovery and overall well-being. She now uses a treadmill for her steps and put circuits together at home. Josie uses collagen supplements and electrolytes and has been receiving lymphatic drainage treatments, gaining a better understanding of how the lymphatic system functions. Furthermore, she's incorporating NAD+ and glutathione injectables, known for their anti-aging properties. This holistic approach underscores her commitment to not only addressing the physical aspects of her condition and surgical procedures but also supporting her body's natural healing processes and overall health. Josie had brachioplasty surgery, and despite having 45 per cent of her arm removed, she said she is feeling 'really good' just a week later. In a series of video clips, Josie told her followers: 'I've just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I'm so sorry I didn't want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty. Clarifying she is doing well, she added: 'There was nothing wrong with me I'm really, really good, in fact. \Beyond her personal health journey, Josie is reportedly set to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, fueling anticipation among fans. Sources suggest the BBC is keen to harness her 'down-to-earth charm' to boost the show's appeal, especially with a new look following changes to the professional dancer lineup. The presenter is already in advanced talks to star on the BBC competition, which will kick-start in September. This opportunity would mark a significant step in her career, adding to her experience as a TV presenter. The broadcaster is hoping that Josie's authentic personality will resonate with viewers, making her a successful contestant. Josie is undergoing 'alternative healing' in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber as she shared a video on Instagram on Thursday. This decision reflects her proactive approach to self-care and her openness to exploring different avenues for physical and mental well-being





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Josie Gibson Liposuction Wellness Strictly Come Dancing Lipoedema

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing: 17 Stars Rumoured To Be Replacing Tess Daly And Claudia WinklemanDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Strictly's Carlos Gu breaks silence after co-stars axed and he takes on new roleEXCLUSIVE: Strictly champion Carlos Gu opens up about his exciting new one-man show featuring dancing and singing, as speculation continues about Strictly's professional dancer line-up

Read more »

Strictly's Tasha Ghouri says 'still gets to me now' as she breaks down in tearsTasha Ghouri broke down in tears while discussing the online abuse she received

Read more »

Strictly star 'was encouraged to sell feet pics online to make money'Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard has revealed his fiancée suggested that he sell his 'feet pics' to help them save up money.

Read more »

Plymouth family's heartbreaking warning after mum, 37, told mole was 'nothing to worry about'Josie Thompson sadly died at the age of 37

Read more »

Josie Gibson Reveals Weight Loss Journey: Liposuction, Fitness and Alternative HealingTV presenter Josie Gibson opens up about her weight loss journey, detailing her liposuction surgery, fitness regime, and embrace of alternative healing methods to manage lipoedema and achieve her desired physique. She details her experience with lipoedema, a condition involving abnormal fat buildup, and how this influenced her approach to weight loss. The article provides insights into the presenter's decision to undergo liposuction to overcome the challenge of stubborn fat and jumpstart her transformation. Josie's journey includes a focus on exercise, wellness, and recovery.

Read more »