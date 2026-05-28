Josie Gibson Reveals Weight Loss Transformation After Lipoedema Diagnosis and Surgery

Josie Gibson proudly shows off her weight loss results in sportswear after spending £7,000 on liposuction and undergoing brachioplasty to treat lipoedema. The This Morning star shares her journey and wellness routine.

Josie Gibson , the 41-year-old former Big Brother star and This Morning presenter, has proudly showcased the results of her recent weight loss journey in a series of Instagram snaps.

Posing in skintight sportswear from HUG Activewear, Gibson displayed her transformed physique after a day of filming. She captioned the post praising the two-piece, saying, 'I need to give @hug_leggings a shout out!!! I've never tried sports wear on quite like it. It's like having the softest hug!!

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' This public display comes after Gibson opened up about her struggles with lipoedema, a chronic condition characterized by abnormal fat buildup in the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes arms. The condition, which almost exclusively affects women and is believed to be hereditary, had caused Gibson to feel 'held back' despite regular exercise. To kickstart her transformation, Gibson spent £7,000 on liposuction, and more recently underwent brachioplasty, a surgical procedure to remove excess skin and fat from the upper arms.

She revealed that 45 percent of her arm was removed during the operation. Gibson's journey has been marked by a comprehensive approach to wellness. Alongside her surgeries, she has incorporated a treadmill into her daily routine, takes collagen supplements and electrolytes, and has been focusing on lymphatic drainage to improve her lymphatic system function.

Additionally, she has used NAD+ and glutathione injectables for anti-aging benefits and rented a hyperbaric chamber for three months to aid healing. In a more unconventional move, she even built her own copper pyramid triangle, which are popular tools for meditation and energy healing. In March, Gibson shared that despite having 45 percent of her arm removed during brachioplasty, she felt 'really good' just a week later.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brachioplasty typically lasts one to two hours under general anesthetic, leaves a scar along the inner arm, and requires a recovery period of one to two weeks with heavy lifting restricted for four to six weeks. In a series of video clips, Gibson addressed her followers to explain her decision.

She said, 'I just felt gross whenever I was in like a vest top, and I just wanna go out in the summer and feel alright when I put a vest top on. Constantly fighting your genetics.

' She clarified that there was nothing wrong with her and that she was 'really, really good. ' She noted that the lipoedema had affected her arms as well, hence the need for the arm lift after initial liposuction. The NHS describes lipoedema as a long-term condition of fat and connective tissue buildup that affects both sides of the body equally, more common in women, and not the same as obesity.

For some, it can significantly impact daily routine, physical health, and emotional wellbeing. Gibson's openness about her procedures and recovery has inspired many of her followers, as she continues to share her progress and advocate for self-care and body positivity





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