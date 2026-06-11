Josie Gibson Shares Surgery Scars After Arm Lift Amid Lipoedema Battle

Josie Gibson, a former Big Brother star, has shown off her surgery scars after undergoing an arm lift to address her lipoedema battle. She had previously spent £7,000 on liposuction to kickstart her transformation.

Josie Gibson showed off her surgery scars after undergoing an arm lift amid her lipoedema battle. The Big Brother star, 41, previously shared she'd spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with the medical condition.

Josie has since shared she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty, which is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm. Lipoedema is a chronic disorder involving an abnormal, symmetrical buildup of adipose tissue (fat) primarily in the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes arms. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star shared a clip promoting Wild deodorant’s latest offer while wearing a black sports bra top and leggings.

At one point in the clip, she lifted her arm to use the roll-on and revealed her surgery scars underneath. Josie Gibson had previously shared that despite working out, she struggled to shift the 'lumps and excess weight' in her body. The star said she felt 'held back' by her condition, but has since thrown herself into working out, as well as a focus on wellness.

She said: 'I have just bought a treadmill so I try to get my steps in on there, and sometimes I put some circuits together at home.

'I take collagen supplements and electrolytes. I've also been getting lymphatic draining and have been understanding how the lymphatic system works.

' Alongside this, Josie also has NAD+ and glutathione injectables, designed for anti-aging. The wellness side of things helps to promote healing from her operations. She revealed that this included renting a hyperbaric chamber from a company for three months. This involves breathing in 100 per cent oxygen in a pressurised chamber to increase blood oxygen levels and aid healing.

Josie also explained how she has built her own copper pyramid triangle, which are popular tools for meditation and energy healing. In March, Josie shared she’d undergone brachioplasty surgery, and despite having 45 per cent of her arm removed, said she was feeling 'really good' just a week later. The Big Brother star previously shared she’d spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with lipoedema (right in 2010 and left last month).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brachioplasty, also known as an arm lift, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm. The procedure typically lasts one to two hours under general anaesthetic and usually leaves a scar along the inner arm. Recovery takes around one to two weeks, with heavy lifting restricted for four to six weeks.

In a series of video clips, Josie told her followers: 'I've just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I'm so sorry I didn't want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty. Clarifying she is doing well, she added: 'There was nothing wrong with me. I'm really, really good, in fact.

Explaining further, she said: 'So for those of you who don't know what brachioplasty is, obviously I had liposuction on my arms, and then I've had an arm lift, and that's because the lipoedema is obviously on my arms as well.

' According to the NHS, Lipoedema is a long-term (chronic) condition of fat and connective tissue which builds up in your legs, hips, bottom and sometimes arms. It affects both sides of the body equally. The condition is more common in women and only very rarely affects men.

However, it's not the same as obesity. For some people, it can have a big impact on daily routine, physical health and emotional wellbeing





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Lipoedema Arm Lift Liposuction Brachioplasty Surgery Scars Wellness Medication Energy Healing Lipoedema Condition Lipoedema Impact

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