Josie Long Condemns Russell Brand Assault and Toxic Comedy Culture

Comedian Josie Long details Russell Brand's physical assault and joins other celebrities in condemning his predatory behavior following his jail sentence.

Comedian Josie Long has publicly alleged that Russell Brand physically assaulted her by biting her face backstage, despite her explicitly stating she did not enjoy the behavior. The 44-year-old performer is among a growing chorus of female celebrities speaking out against Brand after he was recently jailed for more than 10 years for rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Long Details Physical Assault and Cultural Toxicity

Brand is reportedly being assessed for a transfer to HMP Wakefield, a facility nicknamed the Monster Mansion, while simultaneously facing accusations of sexual misconduct from six additional women. Speaking on the Novara Live podcast, Long recounted the incident where Brand chased her around backstage and bit her face. She recalled that at the time, she was 22 years old and laughed nervously because she felt overwhelmed, noting that it took significant effort for him to stop the behavior.

Also read Why feminist Justin Trudeau is keeping tight-lipped on Russell Brand

Long emphasized that she is only now reckoning with the event as a physical assault, highlighting the toxic culture that permeated the comedy industry during that period. She expressed gratitude for the progress made by others but stressed the difficulty of the journey, pointing out that many individuals who held positions of power then continue to hold them now with even greater influence. This systemic persistence of predatory behavior in comedy remains a central issue for many women in the field.

Celebrities Condemn Brand and Expose Industry Secrets

Long has been joined by high-profile figures including Katherine Ryan, Lily Allen, Jo Whiley, Vanessa Feltz, Jemima Goldsmith, Lorraine Kelly, and Kelly Brook in condemning Brand's actions. Long warned other misogynistic male stars that accountability is coming, stating she hopes they never sleep again due to the collective resolve of women to expose such behavior. She reflected on her own early career, admitting she felt angry at herself for not thriving on panel shows and for suppressing her own experiences due to industry pressures.

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Comedian Katherine Ryan described her reaction to Brand's imprisonment as a mix of grief and relief. Ryan had previously told Louis Theroux that she had called a predator in the showbiz industry to his face, a remark widely believed to target Brand during their 2018 appearance on Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Although the comments were cut by producers and Brand left the show after six episodes, the incident underscored the risks women face when confronting powerful figures in entertainment.

Voices of Empathy and Legal Accountability

Jo Whiley shared that a message Brand wrote to her, referring to her as a MILF, makes her shudder and she plans to remove the signed page from her book. Whiley described the moment she learned of Brand's verdict as seismic, noting that she cried alongside her 18-year-old daughter, Coco. She observed a massive sense of empathy among women and men regarding the generational impact of such abuse, both sexual and domestic.

TV producer Jemima Goldsmith, Brand's ex-partner, has also accused him of violence, coercive control, and abuse. Goldsmith revealed in a post on X that she had to call the police in 2014 to have Brand removed from her house during a violent incident. Her account adds another layer of evidence to the serious nature of the allegations surrounding Brand, reinforcing the urgent need for industry-wide cultural change and accountability.