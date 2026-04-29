Joy Harmon, Iconic 'Cool Hand Luke' Actress, Dies at 87 from Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Joy Harmon, best known for her role in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke, passed away at 87 due to cardiopulmonary arrest. Her death certificate revealed underlying health issues, including respiratory failure and pneumonia. Harmon, who later ran a successful bakery, was remembered as a vibrant and joyful person by her family.

Actress Joy Harmon , best known for her iconic role as car-washer Lucille in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke alongside Paul Newman, passed away on April 14 at the age of 87.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released her death certificate on Tuesday, revealing that she died of cardiopulmonary arrest, a condition where both heart function and respiration cease. The document also indicated that Harmon had been battling respiratory failure, primary pneumonia, and tachycardia—a condition characterized by an abnormally fast heart rate exceeding 100 beats per minute.

Additionally, her death certificate noted 'adult failure to thrive,' a condition often seen in older adults experiencing frailty, weight loss, poor nutrition, and decreased activity levels. According to People, Harmon's remains were cremated on April 24. Harmon's death came after a prolonged illness, during which she had been hospitalized for one to two weeks before spending several weeks in a rehabilitation center. She returned home to spend her final days surrounded by loved ones under hospice care.

Despite her declining health, Harmon had remained active, even working at her beloved bakery, Aunt Joy's Cakes, in Burbank, California, just a day before her hospitalization. Her family described her as a 'positive thinker full of life and vibrancy' who brought joy to everyone around her. Born Patricia Joy Harmon in Queens, New York, she began her career as a newsreel model at the age of three before moving to Connecticut.

As a teenager, she was a finalist in the Miss Connecticut pageant and later launched her stage career at a local playhouse in Bridgeport, leading to her Broadway debut in the 1958 comedy Make A Million. Beyond her acting career, which included roles in films like Village of the Giants and Angel in my Pocket, as well as TV appearances on Bewitched, The Odd Couple, and Batman, Harmon transitioned to running her successful bakery.

She is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren. Her ex-husband, Jeff Gourson, remembered her as a loving person who adored baking, animals, and people, often feeding the peacocks and other wildlife around her home in Shadow Hills





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Why You Should Always Pack A Tennis Ball In Your Hand LuggageAmy Glover is a London-based lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

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