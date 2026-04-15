Joy Harmon, Star of 'Cool Hand Luke', Dies at 87

Actress Joy Harmon, celebrated for her role as Lucille in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke, has passed away at the age of 87. Harmon, who also had a successful career in television and later owned a bakery, died at her Los Angeles home after a battle with pneumonia.

The film world is mourning the loss of Joy Harmon , the iconic actress who captivated audiences with her memorable role as the alluring car-washer Lucille in the 1967 classic Cool Hand Luke . Harmon passed away peacefully at her Los Angeles-area residence on Tuesday at the age of 87, with her family by her side.

A family member confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that Harmon had been battling pneumonia for several weeks prior to her death. Despite her illness, she was described as a fighter who was expected to recover and was even working at her bakery, Aunt Joy's, just the day before she was admitted to the hospital.

Her family shared that she spent a period in the hospital, followed by time in a rehabilitation center, before returning home for hospice care and to be with her loved ones in her final days.

Harmon's portrayal of Lucille, sharing the screen with Paul Newman, remains a significant moment in cinematic history, cementing her status as a beloved figure of 1960s cinema. Beyond her most famous role, Harmon graced the silver screen in other productions such as Village of the Giants, Angel in my Pocket, and One Way Wahine.

Her television career also saw her feature in popular shows including Bewitched, The Odd Couple, and Batman, demonstrating her versatility as an actress. After stepping away from her Hollywood career, Harmon dedicated herself to raising her three children with her former husband, Jeff Gourson.

Her family fondly remembers her as a person of immense positivity, brimming with life and vibrance, who consistently spread joy throughout her life. Joy Harmon is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a spirit that touched those around her.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joy Harmon Cool Hand Luke Actress Hollywood Obituary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street's Swarla Wedding: Promises of Joy and No HitchesCoronation Street's Carla Connor and Lisa Swain prepare to tie the knot, promising a wedding filled with heartwarming moments and a break from the usual drama. The actors, Ali King and Vicky Myers, hint at emotional scenes and special moments. Despite a venue setback, the couple's love perseveres, showcasing their commitment to each other and their loved ones. The ceremony is set to be a celebration of their relationship, offering fans a satisfying conclusion to their long-awaited journey.

Read more »

These are April’s best beauty launches, from farm-grown haircare to mood-altering hand creamsMary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.

Read more »

Brydon Carse ruled out of IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad because of a hand injuryEngland fast bowler Brydon Carse is ruled out of his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad because of a hand injury.

Read more »

Kate Garraway Finds 'Joy Again' After Husband's Death: Close Friendship With Liam HalliganTwo years after the tragic loss of her husband, Derek Draper, Kate Garraway is reportedly finding companionship and joy with fellow broadcaster Liam Halligan. The pair have known each other for 20 years. The article details their recent outings and the support from Garraway's friends.

Read more »

Skechers trainers a 'joy to walk in' slashed from £59 to £35Amazon is offering up to 40% off the Skechers trainers that are available in various colours

Read more »

Skechers trainers a 'joy to walk in' slashed from £59 to £35 in limited-time dealAmazon is offering up to 40% off the Skechers trainers that are available in various colours

Read more »