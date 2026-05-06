JPMorgan Chase Rocked by Scandal as Former Banker Alleges Sexual Coercion and Abuse of Power

A former JPMorgan Chase banker has filed a lawsuit accusing a senior executive of sexual coercion, drugging, and career threats, sparking a major scandal that has gone viral. The bank denies the allegations, but the case has raised serious questions about workplace harassment in the financial industry.

A scandal has erupted at JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest and most storied bank, with allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power at its highest levels.

The lawsuit, filed anonymously but later identified as coming from Chirayu Rana, a former junior banker, accuses Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, of coercing him into non-consensual and humiliating sexual acts over several months. Rana claims Hajdini repeatedly drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, subjected him to degrading acts, and threatened his career when he resisted.

The lawsuit, which reads like a script from a dramatic thriller, has gone viral on social media, drawing comparisons to the HBO series *Industry* for its depiction of high-stakes banking culture intertwined with personal exploitation. Rana, now diagnosed with PTSD, is seeking damages for lost earnings, emotional distress, and reputational harm, as well as changes to the bank’s internal policies. The case has sparked widespread public outrage and debate about workplace harassment in the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase has denied all allegations, stating that an internal investigation found no evidence to support Rana’s claims. Hajdini’s legal team has also vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that she never engaged in inappropriate conduct with Rana. The lawsuit further alleges that the bank retaliated against Rana after he reported the abuse, placing him on involuntary leave and failing to protect him from threats.

As the legal battle unfolds, skepticism has grown about the credibility of Rana’s claims, particularly after the lawsuit was temporarily dismissed due to procedural issues. However, Rana refiled the complaint, reaffirming his allegations. The case has raised broader questions about power dynamics, accountability, and the culture of silence in elite financial institutions. Industry insiders have questioned the specifics of the lawsuit, including whether Hajdini was Rana’s direct supervisor, as he claimed.

The bank maintains that its internal review found no merit to the allegations, but the public and legal scrutiny continues to intensify. The scandal has not only tarnished JPMorgan’s reputation but also highlighted the need for stricter oversight and transparency in corporate environments where power imbalances can lead to exploitation





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Jpmorgan Chase Sexual Harassment Workplace Abuse Financial Industry Legal Scandal

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