JPMorgan Executive Accused of Sexual Harassment, Abuse, and Drugging in Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in New York alleges a JPMorgan Chase executive director engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment, abuse, and drugging against a male colleague. The complaint details accusations of coercion, racial abuse, and career threats.

A lawsuit alleges that Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan Chase executive director in Leveraged Finance, engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and abuse against a male employee, identified as John Doe, over several months in 2024.

The complaint details accusations of coercion into non-consensual sexual acts, racial abuse, threats to his career, and even drugging with 'roofies' without his knowledge or consent. Doe claims Hajdini leveraged her position of power to repeatedly make unwanted advances, escalating from suggestive comments and physical touching to explicit propositions and ultimately, sexual assault. The alleged abuse began shortly after Hajdini joined the team, with initial incidents including inappropriate physical contact and sexually charged remarks.

Doe alleges Hajdini explicitly threatened his career progression, stating he would need to 'please' her to earn a promotion. The lawsuit further claims Hajdini used racial slurs and derogatory language towards Doe and his wife during these encounters. According to the filing, Hajdini allegedly admitted to drugging Doe on multiple occasions to incapacitate him before sexual encounters. Doe asserts that Hajdini also used her access to financial information to monitor his personal life.

The complaint describes a particularly disturbing incident where Hajdini allegedly appeared at Doe’s apartment, made unwanted sexual advances, and subjected him to further abuse and racial insults while forcibly performing a sexual act against his will. Doe claims he resisted throughout the alleged abuse, often expressing his discomfort and pleading for it to stop, but Hajdini continued, even berating him while doing so. Two witnesses are cited in the complaint as corroborating parts of Doe’s account.

The lawsuit also accuses JPMorgan Chase of enabling the alleged abuse and retaliating against Doe after he reported the incidents, placing him on involuntary leave and allowing threats against him to continue. JPMorgan Chase has responded to the lawsuit with a statement indicating that a thorough internal investigation found no evidence to support Doe’s accusations. The firm claims the complainant refused to participate in the investigation and declined to provide information that would substantiate his claims.

However, Doe’s legal team argues that the firm’s investigation was inadequate and designed to protect Hajdini. Doe is proceeding anonymously in the lawsuit, citing fears for his safety and the well-being of his family. The case raises serious questions about workplace culture at JPMorgan Chase and the potential for abuse of power by senior executives. The allegations, if proven true, represent a severe breach of trust and a violation of basic human rights.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the emotional distress, reputational harm, and career setbacks Doe has allegedly suffered as a result of Hajdini’s actions and JPMorgan Chase’s alleged inaction. The case is currently pending in New York County Supreme Court, and both Hajdini and JPMorgan Chase have yet to file a formal response to the complaint





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Jpmorgan Chase Sexual Harassment Sexual Assault Lawsuit Drugging

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