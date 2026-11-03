Juan Pablo Di Pace Makes Broadway Debut in Schmigadoon! at Nederlander Theatre

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace takes the stage as Doc in Schmigadoon! on Broadway. Former castmates Sarah Drew and Peter Porte attend his opening night performance.

Juan Pablo Di Pace has officially launched his career on Broadway, marking a significant milestone for the forty-seven-year-old actor. He assumed the role of Doc in the musical production of Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. This engagement begins a temporary casting change within the show's ensemble.

Di Pace Takes Over Role of Doc

The actor stepped into the part originally held by Ivan Hernandez, who is scheduled to take a four-week absence from the production. Di Pace's run as Doc commenced on October twenty-four and continues through Sunday, November twenty-two. This安排 allows him to showcase his theatrical abilities in a major venue after years of screen work.

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Former Castmates Attend Opening Night

Several colleagues from previous projects traveled to Manhattan to witness the debut. Actress Sarah Drew and actor Peter Porte both attended the performance at the Nederlander Theatre. Di Pace shared selfies with both stars on his Instagram Story, highlighting their support for his new venture.

Drew praised the experience in her social media post, describing Schmigadoon! as amazing and calling Di Pace incredible in his Broadway debut. The two previously starred together in the Hallmark movie Branching Out, which was released in twenty-twenty-four. Their reunion on this stage underscores the strong professional bonds formed during their earlier collaboration.

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Porte also made the trip to see his former co-star perform. The pair worked together on the LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy Dashing in December, which streamed on Paramount+ in twenty-twenty. His attendance further demonstrates the network of friends and collaborators surrounding Di Pace as he transitions to live theater.

From Music Video Star to Stage Performer

Di Pace first gained international recognition starring in Eric Prydz's hit music video Call on Me. Released in twenty-four, the clip featured the Argentine actor as the sole man in an aerobics class surrounded by women. The sultry video became an iconic pop culture moment and established his early public persona.

His journey to Broadway represents a evolution from that viral fame to serious dramatic and musical performance. The actor has since built a diverse resume including numerous Hallmark movies and streaming series roles. This current production marks his first appearance in the iconic New York theater district.

TEDx Talk Reveals Personal History

Di Pace publicly came out as gay in March twenty-nineteen during a TEDx talk titled The Story of Your Life. The event was recorded in Maastricht, Netherlands, and released on YouTube in June of that year. In the speech, he discussed enduring bullying for his sexuality while growing up.

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He described spending years perfecting himself to fit in, comparing his desire for acceptance to addiction. Di Pace explained that hurt people often hurt others and emphasized the importance of self-acceptance to break cycles of negativity. He used his personal story to advocate for kindness toward those ostracized for any reason.

The Broadway version of Schmigadoon! is based on the Apple TV series of the same name. The production features Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble. The plot follows the couple discovering a magical town where every day is a musical. Di Pace joins this vibrant world as Doc, bringing his unique energy to the Nederlander stage until late November.