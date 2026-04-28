Judd Trump Admits World Number One Spot Feels Unearned, Welcomes Challenge

Judd Trump acknowledges his vulnerability at the top of the snooker rankings following a World Championship defeat and expresses a desire to be challenged for the number one spot. The cancellation of a key tournament further complicates his position.

Judd Trump , currently ranked as the world number one in snooker, acknowledges that his position is vulnerable and admits he wouldn't be upset if another player were to surpass him before the conclusion of the World Championship .

This candid admission comes after a closely contested second-round defeat at the Crucible, where he was narrowly beaten 13-12 by Hossein Vafaei of Iran. While a victory for Neil Robertson in the World Championship is the immediate requirement to dethrone Trump, the likelihood of a rankings slip is high regardless. A significant factor contributing to this potential decline is the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia Masters, an event Trump won in September 2024.

The absence of this tournament means he will be unable to defend the substantial £500,000 prize money earned there, which will subsequently be removed from his rankings total. Trump appears remarkably unfazed by this prospect, openly stating that his performance this season, highlighted by only one title win at the German Masters, doesn't reflect the standard expected of a world number one.

He even expresses a desire for the competitive challenge of reclaiming the top spot should someone overtake him, viewing it as a potential source of motivation to elevate his game. The match against Hossein Vafaei proved to be a particularly frustrating experience for Trump. He felt he had opportunities to secure the win, especially in the deciding frame on Monday night, but ultimately failed to capitalize.

This inability to close out the match, he believes, is not characteristic of a player at the pinnacle of the sport. Trump acknowledges his consistency throughout the season but concedes it hasn't been at the level required to truly dominate. He emphasizes that a world number one, and indeed a world champion, should be consistently converting such crucial opportunities.

He reflects on the match, noting his struggle initially, his subsequent comeback to level the score at 11-all and 12-11, and his feeling that he didn't make significant errors at 12-11. However, he stresses the necessity of 'clearing up' in those pivotal moments – a skill he believes is fundamental to success at the highest level.

This self-assessment reveals a degree of dissatisfaction with his performance and a recognition that he needs to elevate his game to maintain his position among the elite. Looking ahead in the tournament, Trump initially considered defending champion Zhao Xintong as the frontrunner but ultimately shifted his support to his quarter-final opponent, Shaun Murphy. He observes that while Xintong remains a strong contender, the overall standard of play in the tournament hasn't been exceptionally high, creating a more open field.

He believes Murphy possesses the potential to make a significant impact and even identifies him as the favourite, with Xintong as the second favourite. The situation regarding the rankings is also evolving. Zhao Xintong’s opportunity to overtake Trump in the rankings next month was contingent on Trump’s early exit, which has now occurred.

However, even if Xintong doesn’t reach number one immediately, a successful defense of his world title would bring him very close, and a rise to the top spot seems almost inevitable at the start of the next season. Meanwhile, Neil Robertson faces a challenging path to the top, beginning with a quarter-final clash against John Higgins.

Trump’s honest assessment of his own form and the competitive landscape highlights the dynamic nature of professional snooker and the constant pressure to perform at the highest level





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Judd Trump Snooker World Championship Rankings Neil Robertson Hossein Vafaei Zhao Xintong Shaun Murphy

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