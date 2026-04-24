Jude Bellingham Enjoys Family Time at Madrid Open Amidst Cricket Investment and Season Challenges

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was spotted at the Madrid Open with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro and mother Denise, following news of his investment in cricket franchise Birmingham Phoenix. The report details his off-field activities and the challenges faced by Real Madrid this season, as well as his prospects for the upcoming World Cup.

Jude Bellingham , the celebrated Real Madrid midfielder, enjoyed a relaxed day off with his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro , and mother, Denise, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The trio were observed taking in the first-round match featuring Sinja Kraus of Austria and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Bellingham, sporting a casual yet stylish look with an Adidas flat cap and a collared white shirt, appeared to be in good spirits, frequently sharing laughter with Castro throughout the match.

Castro, a 27-year-old American model with a substantial following on Instagram exceeding 240,000, was dressed in a chic ensemble consisting of a black leather jacket layered over a white dress. Denise Bellingham was seated directly behind the couple, adding to the family atmosphere. This outing highlights the close relationship Bellingham has cultivated with Castro since they began dating last summer, with the pair frequently appearing together at various events and matches.

Castro has seamlessly integrated into Bellingham’s family life, having been seen interacting warmly with both his parents, Denise and Mark, even during matches at the Bernabeu. Beyond his personal life, Bellingham has recently demonstrated a burgeoning interest in sports investment. This week, it was revealed that the 22-year-old has acquired a one percent stake in the Birmingham Phoenix cricket franchise, a deal estimated to be worth around £800,000.

The investment involves purchasing a half percent of Warwickshire’s 51 percent stake and another half percent from Knighthead Investment Management, the American group that holds a 49 percent share in the franchise. This move underscores Bellingham’s enduring passion for cricket, a sport he actively participated in during his youth. He honed his skills at Hagley Cricket Club in Worcestershire, where he quickly distinguished himself as a talented player even at the young age of 11.

In a recent interview, when asked which athlete from another sport he would trade places with for a day, Bellingham enthusiastically chose England cricket captain Ben Stokes, further illustrating his admiration for the game. This investment signifies a strategic diversification of Bellingham’s portfolio and a commitment to supporting a sport close to his heart. Despite the off-field ventures and personal enjoyment, Bellingham’s primary focus remains with Real Madrid.

However, the season has presented challenges for the team, and Bellingham himself has faced periods sidelined due to injury. Real Madrid’s hopes of securing a trophy this season are dwindling, with Barcelona poised to claim the LaLiga title and Bayern Munich having eliminated them from the Champions League.

While the club’s performance has been disappointing, Bellingham is looking ahead to the upcoming World Cup, where he is anticipated to be a pivotal player for England under the guidance of manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel recently reinstated Bellingham to the national team squad after a period of exclusion, signaling his confidence in the midfielder’s abilities. As Real Madrid’s season winds down, Bellingham’s attention will undoubtedly shift towards preparing for the international stage and representing his country with pride.

The Madrid Open outing provided a welcome respite before the intense focus of the World Cup begins, allowing Bellingham to enjoy quality time with his loved ones and recharge for the challenges ahead





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jude Bellingham Ashlyn Castro Real Madrid Madrid Open Birmingham Phoenix Cricket Football World Cup Thomas Tuchel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest blind trust situation addressed as key UEFA 'open question' posedEuropa League semi-finalists Nottingham Forest will qualify for next season's Champions League if they win the trophy

Read more »

Travel fans are just learning why window blinds must stay open when planes landAfter questioning why the blinds on her aeroplane cabin's window had to remain open whilst she landed, a traveller sought advice on the ruling that affects all flights

Read more »

Jude Bellingham says he ‘owes the city’ after buying Birmingham Phoenix stakeBellingham was brought up in Stourbridge and started his career with Birmingham City.

Read more »

Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for Real Madrid star to address priority positionManchester United are monitoring Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to bolster their midfield during the summer transfer window.

Read more »

Katie Boulter beats Taylor Townsend to set up Jessica Pegula clash at Madrid OpenKatie Boulter faces Jessica Pegula in the Madrid Open on Friday, and will also team up with Venus Williams in the doubles tournamentWatch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app

Read more »

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham pairs up with Jannik Sinner to face Rafael Nadal & Thibaut Courtois in tennis match at the Bernabeu - with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as umpireThe Santiago Bernabeu has seen some iconic sporting moments, but few as unexpected as the sight of Jude Bellingham and Jannik Sinner taking on Rafael Nadal and Thibaut Courtois on a clay court.

Read more »