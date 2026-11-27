Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reveals the simple truth behind his famous arms-outstretched celebration, tracing its roots to his teenage days at Birmingham City in 2019.

Jude Bellingham delivered a masterclass performance for Real Madrid during their commanding 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The 23-year-old English midfielder produced a spectacular outside-of-the-boot volley to restore his side's lead after Federico Valverde had canceled out Ivan Perisic's opening goal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Following this strike, which many observers labeled as arguably the best goal of his career to date, Bellingham performed his signature arms-outstretched celebration in front of the home crowd.

Birmingham City Debut Origin

The origin of this distinctive gesture dates back to the beginning of Bellingham's professional journey at his boyhood club, Birmingham City. He first executed the celebration as a teenager after scoring on his full league debut in a 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic in 2019. The move has traveled with him throughout his entire career, continuing the tradition during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, at Real Madrid, and on the international stage with England. According to Bellingham, there is no complex tactical or personal reason behind the action, but its roots in his early youth years hold special significance.

Also read Journalist backed by Jude Bellingham comments on his kind gesture

No Specific Reason Provided

When asked about the meaning behind the gesture in an interview with RMTV in 2024, the superstar midfielder stated that he does not know exactly where it comes from. He explained that he started doing it in Birmingham and continued it from there, noting simply that there is no specific reason. Despite its simplicity, the gesture conveys a profound sense of joy and openness, reflecting Bellingham's personality and his strong connection with fans. His celebration has resonated with many young supporters, who view it as a pure expression of pride and happiness.

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Classy Conduct and Backroom Staff

Bellingham's character was further highlighted by his well-mannered behavior during the post-match interactions at the Santiago Bernabeu. He received widespread praise for a classy gesture after stopping a journalist from interrupting female reporter Elizabeth Conway. Additionally, the English maverick revealed the reasoning behind a different, Gladiator-style celebration he has used in the past. He explained that this stance was a reference to the card game Werewolf and a nod to the importance of the backroom staff.

Celebrating Behind-the-Scenes Heroes

Bellingham detailed that one of the staff members loves making that specific face when he does not understand what is happening during games. This was intended as a group celebration for the Wolf crew and a tribute to the backroom staff who put in significant work every day. The midfielder emphasized that these individuals do not receive awards or the moments on the pitch that players get to experience. This display of compassion for those behind the scenes further proves that Bellingham is not just an incredible footballer, but an incredible person as well.