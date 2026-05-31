Jude Bellingham: Former Teammate Defends Midfielder Against Arrogance Claims

Former Birmingham City teammate David Davis defends Jude Bellingham against accusations of arrogance, highlighting the self-belief required to succeed at the highest level of football. The article explores Bellingham's early days, his rapid rise, and the culture of confidence at Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham has faced accusations of arrogance as his profile continues to soar at Real Madrid , but those who saw his emergence first-hand are quick to defend the England superstar.

Former Birmingham City teammate David Davis has opened up on the midfielder's early days, insisting that what some mistake for conceit is actually the essential self-belief required to reach the pinnacle of the game. Ever since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid, Bellingham has been under a microscope, with some critics suggesting his on-field persona leans towards the arrogant.

However, Davis, who shared a dressing room with a teenage Bellingham at Birmingham City, believes the media often misinterprets the confidence of elite athletes. Davis explained that Bellingham was a humble kid and that people think he is arrogant, but you have to be self-assured. The media in England often mislabels that as arrogance, but when you are that good, you need an inner voice that keeps affirming your worth.

Davis, a veteran of 182 appearances for the Blues, witnessed the rapid rise of Bellingham at the club's Wast Hills training ground. Even at 16, the future Champions League winner was making senior professionals look ordinary in training sessions, leaving Davis in no doubt about the youngster's trajectory. Recalling the atmosphere at the time, Davis admitted he was not surprised by Bellingham's rapid rise because of some of the things he was doing.

Teammates were half desperate to be on his team for five-a-sides. Bellingham just needed the physicality, but he was also clever enough not to get himself into some of the physical duels. That showed football intelligence at such a young age. During a period of transition at Birmingham City, Davis felt a personal responsibility to help integrate the academy graduates.

He saw a unique maturity in Bellingham that allowed the teenager to handle the rigours of Championship football without losing the grounded nature that defined his early years. Davis noted the importance of creating a welcoming environment for the prodigy, saying he felt a duty to make the young lads feel welcome because he had older lads battering him when he was coming through, and he hated that feeling.

Bellingham's ability to balance humility with a competitive streak is what separates him from other talents, according to Davis. The 22-year-old's journey from St Andrew's to the elite of world football serves as a testament to the self-assured nature Davis described. At Real Madrid, Bellingham has become the cornerstone of the club's project, with the team looking toward future rebuilding phases. The incoming manager will find in Bellingham a player who embodies the winning mentality required at the highest level.

Those who know Bellingham best insist that his character is an asset rather than a detriment. His performances on the pitch speak volumes, silencing doubters who question his attitude. The noise regarding his attitude is likely just that-noise. With the backing of former teammates who saw his growth first-hand, Bellingham continues to prove that confidence, when rooted in hard work and talent, is a virtue





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