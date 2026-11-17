Jude Bellingham shared a tender moment with girlfriend Ashlyn following England's 3-2 Nations League win over Spain, capping a successful evening for the Real Madrid star.

Jude Bellingham returned to the stands with a broad smile after playing a pivotal role in England securing a 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain. The 23-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Real Madrid in the Spanish capital, was visibly delighted as he greeted his partner, Ashlyn, immediately after the final whistle blew.

The Victory That Sparked Celebration

England established a commanding 3-0 lead in the match, driven by goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White. Jude Bellingham was instrumental in this offensive dominance, providing the crucial assist for Ben White's goal that extended the team's advantage. The performance solidified England's position at the top of their Nations League group under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

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Despite the strong start, the momentum of the game shifted when Elliot Anderson received a red card. Spain capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams scoring to narrow the gap. However, England held their ground, with goalkeeper James Trafford making several crucial late saves to preserve the three-point lead and ensure the team finished atop their group.

A Tender Reunion After The Pitch

Photographs from the evening captured the couple sharing a tender moment, with Jude wearing a navy padded jacket over his England kit. Ashlyn, dressed in a black padded jacket with a tan fur-trimmed hood and light-wash jeans, looped her arms around his shoulders while he held her around the waist. The images showed Jude beaming with happiness, nestling into the embrace with a smile visible over her shoulder.

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Ashlyn kept warm in her stylish attire, carrying a black handbag with gold-toned hardware. Her long dark hair fell loose down her back as she supported her partner. The affectionate reunion highlighted a personal highlight for the footballer after an eventful and demanding evening on the pitch.

Ashlyn's Support And Online Tributes

Ashlyn is a California-born model and content creator whose social media presence features fashion, beauty, and travel content. She has become a frequent sight at both Real Madrid and England matches, having been photographed with Jude in Madrid in early 2025. Although the pair generally keep the details of their relationship private, they have occasionally shared affectionate tributes online.

For Jude's 22nd birthday in June 2025, Ashlyn posted photographs and videos of them together, including moments spent singing karaoke and sharing a kiss. In another tribute, she described him as the most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, and incredible human she has ever met, noting that he brings so much light into the world.

Looking Ahead To The Next Challenge

The victory marks a significant step for England in their international campaigns, with the team demonstrating resilience after the red card incident. Jude Bellingham's contribution to the win adds to his growing influence on the international stage, complementing his club duties in Spain. The team now looks forward to future fixtures with the confidence of finishing top of their Nations League group.