Jude Bellingham scored a spectacular volley and Jose Mourinho called him the best midfielder in the world after Real Madrid's Champions League comeback win over PSV Eindhoven.

Jude Bellingham scored a spectacular volley and Jose Mourinho called him the best midfielder in the world after Real Madrid's Champions League comeback win over PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Mourinho left Bellingham out of the starting line-up, a decision shaped by Madrid's demanding fixture schedule and the strength in depth at his disposal. Bellingham came on and changed the game. He is an amazing player that has everything, Mourinho said. He has physicality, he understands the game, he has absolutely everything.

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Today, he has changed how the game was evolving. He is without any doubt the best midfielder in the world. Captain Fede Valverde equalised in the 50th minute and 10 minutes later Bellingham produced his moment of magic, his fourth goal in his past five appearances for Real.

Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area, he took two touches to lift it into position before unleashing a magnificent volley with the outside of his right foot, leaving PSV keeper Matej Kovar with no chance. I was a bit surprised, honestly, Bellingham said about the goal. I knew that I could control the ball well and get it into my grasp.

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But normally from there, I am looking to see who is on as an option to play through. It popped up nicely and I thought I am just going to hit it. So yeah, it was a nice goal and important for the team, being the second goal, and gave us control. He also said: I received the ball and thought I am not going to pass, I am going to shoot, and it was a goal.

Mbappe And Vinicius Complete Real Madrid Comeback

A very beautiful goal and that is why I am very happy. The 23-year-old celebrated in trademark fashion, standing with his arms outstretched in front of the home supporters as thousands serenaded him with chants of Hey Jude. Kylian Mbappe scored two more goals and Vinicius Junior put away the fifth to complete a super turnaround from a team that had looked short of ideas in the first half.

Bellingham revealed that Mourinho was left far from impressed by the sluggish opening 45 minutes and made his frustrations clear behind closed doors as he demanded an immediate reaction. Yes, a little angry, but it is normal, he is a top-level coach and expects much more from us, and I think we improved a lot in the second half, Bellingham said.

Asked whether he should be compared to Real and France legend Zinedine Zidane, who won the Ballon d'Or and World Cup in 1998, Bellingham maintained his humility. I think Zidane is much better than me. He is much more elegant and he is my idol, he said. At the suggestion that he is currently in the form of his life, Bellingham said: I think you are only as good as your next one.

Your last one does not really matter. But my focus has to change now to preparing for the next game. Thinking about my best form or being the best player in the world does not mean anything to me. For Bellingham, the ability to respond when things are not going according to plan is what separates the best teams from the rest.

Bellingham Credits Mourinho For Unlocking Potential

We are managing to show that mentality that good teams do, that even if you are not playing well, you can raise the level at any point, he said. Bellingham has credited Mourinho with unlocking his full potential and says his form comes from the confidence the manager gives him and the help of the whole squad. I am really enjoying my football. I love the coach, his staff, my teammates.

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They help me a lot. That is why I am playing well, because I have a lot of help from the whole team, he said. He dismissed the notion that his output is simply down to operating as an attacking midfielder, instead pointing to the tactical freedom he now enjoys across the pitch. I do not know if it is because I am playing as an attacking midfielder.

I think it is the versatility, to play deeper, to help build the play. I move a little further up the field to finish. I think Mourinho gives me a lot of confidence. Yes, that is why I am playing well, because I am happy, he said, before simply adding: Mourinho, period.

Bellingham Downplays Immediate Ambitions For Captaincy

Bellingham also addressed the prospect of eventually wearing the captain's armband in the Spanish capital, though he was quick to play down any immediate ambitions out of respect for the dressing room hierarchy. Despite rapidly emerging as a vocal talisman on the pitch, he insisted he is in no rush to step on the toes of the club's senior figures.

I do not know, we already have very good captains, like Fede, Vini, Rodrygo, the guys who have done many seasons here. I am very well in my position, learning things, improving my Spanish a little and yes, I am learning a lot from my teammates, he explained. His adaptation to life in Spain has been an important part of that journey. Asked about his increasingly impressive Spanish, Bellingham admitted he still gets nervous when speaking the language in public.

It is getting a little bit better. I get a little bit nervous speaking to you guys. It is much easier in the changing room, he joked to journalists. I am loving living in Spain.

I am loving the club. I think for English players it is such an important thing to go and move abroad and learn new things and I have obviously benefited massively from that. While his performances have inevitably brought renewed attention to individual awards, Bellingham said personal recognition is not what motivates him. I do not care about the Ballon d'Or, honestly.

Bellingham Prioritises Team Titles Over Individual Awards

I want to win a lot of titles with the team, the Champions League, the League. The Ballon d'Or is something for you, journalists, to vote and create a bit of tension. But for me it is more important that the team win.