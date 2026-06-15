Jude Bellingham's 'no hiding place' challenge at Real Madrid and World Cup plans

Former England international Peter Reid discusses the all-action midfielder's need to prove himself at Real Madrid and his potential match-winning abilities for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Jude Bellingham has been told there will be 'no hiding place' for him in the Real Madrid circus as Jose Mourinho returns as ringmaster, with ex- England international Peter Reid telling GOAL what the all-action midfielder needs to prove.

A place has been found in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup plans despite a testing campaign at club level being endured in 2025-26. surgery on a long-standing shoulder complaint Rather inevitably, it took a while for full match sharpness to be found. Another enforced spell on the sidelines was taken in after hobbling out of a meeting with Rayo Vallecano on February 1 - with the A final flourish of sorts was delivered when netting twice through his last three La Liga appearances, but questions were still being asked at that stage of whether or not afrom the likes of Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers and Premier League title-winning Arsenal star Eberechi Eze.

Tuchel has refused to commit, at least in public, to any specific No.10. With issues to contend with on the international front, goings on in Madrid are also providing a distraction.

Enigmatic Portuguese coach manage and massage the egos of Kylian Mbappe Quizzed on whether the constant drama in Galactico-heavy surroundings have been doing Bellingham few favours, former England midfielder Reid - speaking at the world's biggest World Cup-themed auction courtesy of - has said: 'The only way to answer that one is on the park. There's no hiding place once you're on the pitch.

'We all know his ability. It's alright me talking about it, him talking about it, the press talking about it, there's only one way to sort it out - get on the pitch and play. He has got ability, he's got every side of the game. This kid, he's got it.

He's just got to show consistency on the pitch. It's not for me to tell anyone how to do it.

' Bellingham can further highlight that point by starring for England at the 2026 World Cup. He remains a potential match-winner for the Three Lions - having shown as much at Euro 2024 with his now this summer, then a standing among the immortals will be taken up. Two men that achieved that status in 1966 - Martin Peters and Alan Ball - are among those with shirts about to go under the hammer.

Bellingham and Co could attract similar levels of interest in the future. World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is available on the website





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Jose Mourinho Thomas Tuchel World Cup England Peter Reid Ability Consistency Match-Winner Shirts World Cup Auction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: England's first World Cup training sessionEngland have had their first training session in Kansas City - what did we learn?

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Why can't World Cup games kick off on time?A delay to Scotland's Group C tie with Haiti in Massachusetts continued a noticeable trend of tardiness at the 2026 tournament, with none of the first eight matches kicking off on time.

Read more »