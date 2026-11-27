Portlaoise District Court erupts in conflict as Judge Andrew Cody warns solicitor Aonghus McCarthy of contempt and imprisonment for refusing to wear a jacket, citing inappropriate attire.

A severe confrontation unfolded at Portlaoise District Court when Judge Andrew Cody threatened to imprison solicitor Aonghus McCarthy for contempt of court over his choice of clothing. The heated exchange occurred during the opening of criminal proceedings, centering on the judge's insistence that the legal representative was dressed inappropriately for the formal setting. McCarthy, who was representing a client facing ten charges, refused to comply with the judicial order to don a jacket.

The Attire Dispute Mechanism

The conflict began shortly after court sessions commenced, with Judge Andrew Cody addressing McCarthy's outfit directly. The solicitor had entered the courtroom wearing a shirt and tie, a waistcoat, black denim trousers, and black trainers. Judge Cody stated he had previously spoken to McCarthy about being properly attired and ordered him to put on a jacket immediately. When McCarthy replied that he did not have a jacket, the judge insisted he go and obtain one, stating he would not have the right of audience in that court until properly dressed.

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Stakeholder Positions and Escalation

Mccarthy defended his choice of clothing, asserting that he was properly attired and resenting the personal comments regarding his appearance. He argued that it was not within the court's authority to dictate how individuals should dress. In response, Judge Cody maintained that McCarthy must wear a jacket or be denied the right of audience. The solicitor then indicated he was making an application for the judge to recuse himself from his client's case, further escalating tensions between the legal professional and the judicial officer.

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Enforcement and Courtroom Removal

As the dispute intensified, Judge Cody instructed Garda Sergeant Jason Hughes and other officers to remove the solicitor from the courtroom. McCarthy warned the gardaí that if they laid a hand on him, there would be consequences for their actions. The judge warned that failure to remove himself would result in a contempt of court charge and placement in a cell. McCarthy responded that he was considering his options before the situation reached a physical confrontation.

Resolution and Historical Context

Mccarthy ultimately gathered his files and left the courtroom of his own accord before officers could physically remove him. He had briefly donned a black puffer-type jacket, but Judge Cody dismissed it as not meeting the requirement, noting he had seen McCarthy wear a jacket earlier in the morning. The incident marks the second major clash between these two figures regarding attire, following a previous dispute on September 10 at the same court. The judge subsequently remanded the defendant on continuing bail to the November 26 sitting of the court, where the client is required to appear by video link.