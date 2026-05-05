Judge Apologizes to Alleged Trump Assassin, Sparks Outrage

A DC judge has apologized to the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, citing concerns over his jail conditions, leading to widespread criticism from Trump supporters and calls for the judge's removal.

A federal judge in Washington D.C. , Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui , has ignited a firestorm of controversy after issuing an apology to Cole Tomas Allen , the 31-year-old man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump .

Allen has been held in 24-hour lockup since his arrest following an incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where prosecutors allege he attempted to gain access with the intent to harm the President. The judge's apology stemmed from concerns over the conditions of Allen's confinement, specifically the use of five-point restraints and placement on suicide watch.

Judge Faruqui expressed deep concern during a Monday court hearing, stating she should be apologizing to Allen and emphasizing the obligation to ensure his well-being. She further drew a comparison between Allen's treatment and that of individuals arrested for rioting during the January 6th Capitol attack, noting that she was unaware of any January 6th defendants subjected to similar restrictive measures. The judge ordered the DC jail to provide an update by Tuesday morning regarding Allen's requested accommodations.

Allen's legal team had previously filed a motion seeking his removal from suicide watch. While acknowledging the presumption of innocence, Judge Faruqui's remarks were made despite Allen having allegedly posted a manifesto detailing his plot and video evidence showing him rushing past Secret Service agents while armed with a shotgun. The incident involved Allen being armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and seven knives, along with a bag containing ammunition, pliers, and wire cutters.

Prosecutors presented a chilling selfie taken by Allen in his hotel room, appearing to show him armed and dressed for the occasion just minutes before the attempted attack. The timeline leading up to the incident reveals Allen repeatedly checked the President's schedule and live video footage of Trump's arrival before sending a confession to family and friends. The reaction to Judge Faruqui's apology has been swift and overwhelmingly negative from Trump's allies and supporters.

Demands for her removal from the case have flooded social media, with prominent figures labeling her actions as a disgrace and an example of bias. The footage released by the Washington Post shows the initial moments of the confrontation, with Secret Service agents opening fire on Allen, though none of the shots appear to have hit him. Allen is charged with attempted assassination of the President and two firearms offenses.

The case continues to unfold, raising questions about the balance between ensuring the safety of a potential threat and upholding the rights of the accused, as well as the appropriateness of a judge expressing remorse to a defendant before a trial has concluded. The details surrounding Allen's preparation and intent, as revealed by prosecutors, paint a disturbing picture of a premeditated attack that was narrowly averted by the quick actions of the Secret Service





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Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Zia Faruqui Cole Tomas Allen White House Secret Service January 6Th DC Jail Political Outrage

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