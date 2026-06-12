Judge Bars Blake Lively from Additional Damages in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

A federal judge has denied Blake Lively's request for treble and punitive damages against Justin Baldoni under a California MeToo-era law, dealing a significant blow to the actress's claims while granting her some legal fees related to Baldoni's dismissed defamation lawsuit.

Blake Lively has suffered a final humiliation in her case against Justin Baldoni after a judge rejected her bid to seek potentially tens of millions of dollars in additional damages from her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

Judge Lewis Liman on Friday ruled that the actress could not seek treble and punitive damages under a California law designed to protect people who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. In a 47-page ruling, Judge Liman said that Lively was trying to make an 'end run' around the law and 'circumvent' what it was meant for. Had the judge ruled differently, Baldoni could have been forced to pay tens of millions of dollars.

Judge Liman did have some good news for Lively: she is entitled to costs associated with Baldoni's failed $400 million defamation lawsuit against her - and they could run into the millions of dollars. The ruling is a bitter blow to Lively who continued the case against Baldoni even after both sides reached a settlement last month at the court in New York.

She was seeking treble and punitive damages over his defamation case against her, which he filed in January 2025 and was dismissed five months later. In April, Judge Liman also dismissed most of Lively's case, in which she was seeking $160 million in damages for lost income and damage to her reputation.

The law Lively was using to try and force Baldoni to pay damages is called California Civil Code Section 47.1, a relatively untested piece of legislation that was passed in 2023 in California in response to the MeToo movement. It was designed to stop defamation lawsuits against those who come forward with allegations of sexual impropriety. The thinking was that such threats would put survivors off and so they needed to be protected.

But Judge Liman said that Lively's request 'circumvents processes designed for the orderly, just, and fair determination of civil claims in federal court'. The surprise settlement marked the end of a two-year legal battle over the fallout from the 2024 movie It Ends With Us.

It comes two weeks before the case was set to go to trial He said she was trying to mount a 'kind of malicious prosecution or abuse of process claim' against Baldoni and his film studio which produced the movie, Wayfarer. Judge Liman objected to the idea of what would amount to a mini-trial taking place 'without the benefit' of briefings as should normally happen.

He said that the law: 'Does not create an end run around the entire set of carefully crafted federal procedural rules designed to protect the rights of the parties.

'It instead establishes a narrow exception to the usual litigation process for a specific and limited kind of relief. Compensatory and punitive damages do not fall within that exception'. Judge Liman said he was granting Lively's request for legal fees because it was 'on much firmer ground'.

But the judge said that he made no finding at this stage as the 'appropriate measure of fees', or how much Lively will get for her legal costs Filings obtained by the Daily Mail reveal Lively is seeking legal fees and additional damages tied to Baldoni's dismissed lawsuit Sources have told the Daily Mail that both sides have blown as much as $60 million on high-powered attorneys, but any fees will only cover costs of defending Baldoni's failed lawsuit. Another bright spot in the ruling for Lively was that the judge found no evidence of malice, a legal term which means making a false claim knowing that it was false.

The ruling effectively means that, according to Judge Liman, Lively really did believe what she was alleging. The decision by Judge Liman could finally mark the beginning of the end of a case which was due to go to trial last month before both sides settled it The case pitted Lively, the star of the Gossip Girl series, against Baldoni, who claimed to be a feminist, woke actor and director who became involved with It Ends With Us because of its message about domestic violence.

In the movie Lively played florist Lily Bloom who gets into a relationship with Baldoni, who plays abusive neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. But in the summer of 2024, when the movie came out, it became overshadowed by rumors of a feud on set between Baldoni and Lively.

Then in December that year, she filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department alleging she was harassed on set by Baldoni and others. Among the claims was that Baldoni 'fat-shamed' her by asking her personal trainer about her weight: he claimed it was because he was worried about hurting his back during a scene where he lifted her up.

Lively also alleged that Baldoni inserted unscripted kisses into a scene where they were dancing together, and that his producer Jamey Heath walked into her trailer when she was breast feeding her newborn baby. According to Lively, Baldoni ordered an online smear campaign against her which led to negative comments on social media that harmed her businesses and her reputatio





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Legal Dispute Defamation California Civil Code 47.1 Metoo Punitive Damages Court Ruling

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