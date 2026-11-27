US District Judge Loren AliKhan grants Disney and ABC a temporary restraining order against the FCC, halting license reviews amid allegations of political retaliation.

A federal judge has issued a significant ruling that halts the Federal Communications Commission's attempt to conduct an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses. US District Judge Loren AliKhan granted a request from Disney and ABC, siding with the media network in a legal battle against the agency. This decision comes as President Donald Trump seeks to increase his influence over American media outlets, creating a high-stakes confrontation between the federal government and a major broadcasting conglomerate.

The court's intervention prevents the FCC from moving forward with the regulatory review, marking a decisive moment in the ongoing dispute. Judge AliKhan explicitly stated that the network is likely to succeed in proving that the commission engaged in retaliatory actions. The ruling centers on allegations that the FCC targeted ABC for broadcasting programming protected under the First Amendment, a claim the judge found highly credible based on the evidence presented so far.

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Judge AliKhan Finds Clear Retaliation Pattern

In a detailed 45-page memorandum opinion, Judge Loren AliKhan described the situation as straightforward rather than ambiguous. The judge noted that the Federal Communications Commission appeared to be executing a retaliatory campaign against the network under the direction of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. AliKhan wrote that Chairman Carr has taken President Donald Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders, suggesting a direct link between political pressure and regulatory action.

The legal challenge was initiated by ABC and its parent company, Disney, who filed a lawsuit against Chairman Carr and the Federal Communications Commission in August. The dispute stems from actions taken by the commission months earlier, which the network argues were designed to punish them for their editorial choices. The judge's rejection of the FCC's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit underscores the strength of the network's legal position at this preliminary stage.

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The April Licensing Demand and Kimmel Controversy

At the core of the conflict is a controversial directive issued by the FCC in April, which ordered eight ABC-owned stations to apply for license renewals within just 30 days. This sudden deadline was significant because none of the stations were scheduled for a standard review until years later. The compressed timeline raised immediate concerns that the commission was attempting to exert undue pressure on the network for specific content it had aired recently.

The specific programming in question included a segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the taping of a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner in Los Angeles. During the broadcast, comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked that First Lady Melania Trump looked like an expectant widow. This remark sparked intense backlash from the Trump administration earlier in the year, providing the context for the FCC's accelerated regulatory scrutiny. The administration's reaction to this single segment appears to have triggered the broader conflict with the network.

Freezes License Renewals and Sets Compliance Deadline

The preliminary injunction granted by the court effectively freezes the renewal process for the eight affected stations while the lawsuit proceeds. This legal protection prevents the FCC from revoking or conditioning the licenses during the ongoing litigation. A spokesperson for ABC described the ruling as an important victory for the First Amendment, highlighting the broader implications for press freedom and media independence.

Despite the success in halting the immediate license reviews, the court did not grant all of the network's requests. Judge AliKhan declined to issue a broader order that would have barred the FCC from taking any future actions, formal or informal, to coerce the network regarding its editorial decisions. This limitation leaves the door open for potential future regulatory challenges, though the immediate threat to the licenses has been removed.

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The Federal Communications Commission is now required to inform the court by next Wednesday, December 2, regarding how it is complying with the judge's order. This deadline establishes a clear checkpoint for the next phase of the legal proceedings. The ruling sets a precedent for how regulatory agencies may interact with media entities during periods of heightened political tension, emphasizing the need to adhere to constitutional protections even under pressure from the executive branch.