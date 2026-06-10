Judge Condemns 'Soft Justice' After Being Forced to Suspend Sentence for Mother's Dementia Theft

A judge has criticized UK sentencing reforms after handing a suspended sentence to a woman who stole £43,000 from her dementia-stricken mother. The case highlights tensions between prison overcrowding policies and punishment for serious financial abuse.

A judge has strongly criticized the UK Labour government's sentencing reforms , which he says forced him to hand a suspended sentence to a woman who stole over £43,000 from her mother with dementia.

The case involved Catherine Barningham, 49, an account manager from Goole, East Yorkshire, who abused her position as her mother's lasting power of attorney. She plundered the finances of her 78-year-old mother, Elizabeth Smith, spending the stolen funds on foreign holidays, an Alsatian puppy, luxury cars, and a mobile phone contract.

Furthermore, she handled the sale of her mother's home for only £40,000, a fraction of its true value, which was nearly three times that amount. At Leeds Crown Court, Judge Robin Mairs branded the actions a 'despicable abuse of trust' and labeled Barningham 'a thief who steals from her own mother.

' However, the judge stated he was 'compelled, with much reservation' to suspend a custodial sentence due to the new sentencing guidelines introduced by Labour in April. These reforms, aimed at reducing prison overcrowding, expanded the criteria for suspending prison sentences. Previously, only sentences up to two years could be considered for suspension; the new rules allow for sentences of up to three years to be suspended.

Judge Mairs imposed a three-year suspended sentence after Barningham admitted fraud by abuse of position and acquiring criminal property. He told her, 'There are many who would rightly say this is a lenient sentence, and indeed it is. If it were not for the compulsion of the Community and Custodial Guidelines, it would not be imposed. But it is a single opportunity only.

Breach it and you will go to prison.

' The judge also remarked on her greed, noting she earned a good salary of £59,000 a year working for manufacturing giant 3M and did not need to steal from her mother. A detailed financial investigation revealed the extent of the theft: £43,130 was spent on personal luxuries, including £4,118 on an O2 phone contract, £3,850.48 with travel firm TUI, and £12,559 on unexplained transactions and cash withdrawals.

The court heard how Mrs Smith, who believed she had significant savings, was later moved into a care home in Lincoln as her dementia worsened. Her son, Michael Hart, discovered her account was £1,600 overdrawn. Care home staff observed that Mrs Smith often had very little cash for her own needs, while Barningham enjoyed a lavish lifestyle funded by the theft.

One worker noted that Mrs Smith liked a particular brand of salted crisps, but Barningham refused to buy them because they were 'too expensive.

' The judge emphasized the betrayal, stating, 'You had milked your mother as much as you could and only renounced power of attorney when the game was up. It is difficult to think of greater dishonesty or a more despicable abuse of trust.

' Following the sentencing, Barningham was seen outside the court buying a bottle of wine, cigarettes, and a bouquet of flowers. The sentencing reforms are part of a broader government effort to alleviate prison overcrowding. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also announced the early release of tens of thousands of prisoners after they serve 40% of their sentence, down from the previous 50%.

Courts must now consider various factors before imposing immediate custody, including rehabilitation prospects, risk of harm, and the impact on dependants. Barningham was arrested in December 2024. She initially claimed the misuse of her mother's account was a series of honest mistakes but later admitted to treating the account 'as if it were her own.

' She offered financial pressures, including debt consolidation and gambling debts, as a partial explanation for her actions





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