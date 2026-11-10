Judge Delays Ruling on Nitrous Oxide Canister in Fraser Bohm Malibu Crash Case

Judge Thomas Rubinson postponed a ruling on a nitrous oxide canister in the Fraser Bohm Malibu crash case, which killed four Pepperdine students.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has delayed a key ruling in the murder case against Fraser Bohm, 24, the Malibu driver accused of killing four Pepperdine University students in an October 2023 crash. Judge Thomas Rubinson postponed the session until November 20 after learning that Bohm's lead attorney, Alan Jackson, could not attend the November 4 hearing because he had recently undergone surgery.

The hearing was meant to decide whether prosecutors can introduce a 10-to-12-pound tank of nitrous oxide as evidence. The canister was allegedly found sitting on Bohm's lap after the crash on the Pacific Coast Highway, and Jackson has been fighting to keep it out of the trial.

Also read Judge Rules Harlan Douglass Sons Stacey and Lanzce Disinherited Father's Empire

Nitrous Oxide Canister at the Center of the Evidence Fight

Bohm's defense team is asking the court to exclude the nitrous oxide canister from the upcoming trial. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail from publicly filed court documents show the canister at the center of the legal battle, with one image showing what appears to be blood smears on the cylinder.

A second photo shows the same canister after the marks had been wiped clean. The defense has not disputed that the canister appears in these images, but it argues that the tank should not be shown to jurors.

Advertisement

Nitrous oxide is commonly used as an anesthetic in dental and medical procedures, and it typically does not show up on standard drug tests. Jackson has argued that admitting the gas into evidence could lead jurors to wrongly assume that Bohm was inhaling it, which can produce a short, intense high.

Defense and Prosecution Positions on the Canister

Prosecutors have said they do not plan to claim that Bohm was under the influence of the substance. Instead, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office argues that the large canister was a distraction while Bohm was allegedly speeding along the coastal highway.

Jackson has consistently maintained that the deaths were the result of a tragic accident that happened while his client was being chased in a road rage incident. The district attorney insists there is no evidence to support that scenario.

Jackson complained that prosecutors revealed a new theory on the eve of trial, even though the crash happened more than three years ago. He described the claim as a giant canister being on Mr Bohm's lap, saying prosecutors argued Bohm was simultaneously distracted because he was holding a nitrous oxide canister.

Advertisement

Trial Delay and Next Steps in the Bohm Case

Judge Rubinson postponed the trial for three months to give Jackson time to investigate the prosecution's new claims. The jury trial had originally been scheduled to start in September.

Bohm has pleaded not guilty to four charges of second-degree murder and four charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. If he is convicted of each murder charge, he could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The four women who died on October 17, 2023 were Niamh Rolston, 20, Asha Weir, 21, Peyton Stewart, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, who were sorority sisters and close friends. Bohm was driving a BMW at high speed when he smashed into three stationary vehicles in the parking lane, next to where the women were walking.

Prosecutors brought murder charges after retrieving the black box from the BMW, which showed that Bohm accelerated from 93mph to 104mph just two and a half seconds before the crash. The speed limit on that stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway is 45mph.