Canadian Judge Tina Dion gives Justin Arnet 20 months for violent assault, citing colonialism and Gladue principles despite a severe violent history.

Canadian Justice Tina Dion has sentenced Justin Arnet to twenty months in prison for a violent assault against his cousin, Tania Jack, ruling that the defendant's moral culpability was significantly reduced due to the enduring effects of colonialism and intergenerational trauma.

The sentencing, which occurred in British Columbia, has drawn sharp attention because Arnet, a thirty-five-year-old Indigenous man, possesses a disturbing history of violent crime. This recent conviction sits alongside a prior manslaughter sentence for beating a friend to death in 2020 and an assault charge involving a vulnerable Indigenous woman in 2021.

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Colonialism Reduced Moral Culpability

Justice Dion explicitly stated that Arnet's background, characterized by systemic failures and a lack of early guidance, influenced his upbringing to such a degree that it mitigated his responsibility for the April 14, 2025 attack. The judge argued that these deep-seated historical and societal pressures pushed Arnet toward severe alcohol and drug abuse, which in turn impaired his judgment and ability to control his violent impulses.

Dion acknowledged that Arnet is not capable of restraining his violent urges, describing his criminal record of serious violence as alarming given his relatively young age. Despite recognizing this high level of danger, the Justice maintained that the prosecution's request for a three-year sentence was excessive when weighed against the systemic and background factors Arnet has endured throughout his life.

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Details of the Campbell River Attack

The incident occurred in Campbell River, a location identified as a homeless hotspot within Vancouver, where Arnet attacked Jack while she was sleeping on the streets. Police reports indicate that Arnet, who was recovering from a suspected fentanyl overdose and had been revived by Narcan, became enraged because he believed Jack had taken some of his personal property. He then tracked her down and initiated a vicious physical assault.

Surveillance video captured the event, showing Arnet punching Jack in the face and breaking her nose while stealing her knapsack and phone. The judge noted that Jack, who is small in stature and suffers from a significant neck disability, attempted to resist but was overpowered by the six-foot-tall Arnet, who flailed her about and caused significant physical trauma.

Context of Prior Violent Offenses

Arnet's current sentence adds to a growing list of serious convictions that demonstrate a pattern of unchecked aggression. In 2023, he was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter after fatally beating fifty-nine-year-old Dean Dool on the street. That assault occurred while Arnet was already on probation for robbing and attacking another vulnerable Indigenous woman in 2021.

During the recent attack, Arnet fled the scene and attempted to evade law enforcement officers twice before finally being arrested. The court documents highlight that the assault was particularly brutal, with Jack suffering a broken nose and a sore, difficult-to-use arm for about a month, although the bone did not snap under the strain.

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Gladue Principles and Victim Vulnerability

The lenient ruling was facilitated by Canada's Gladue principles, which mandate that judges consider the unique circumstances and historical disadvantages faced by Indigenous defendants during the sentencing process. Justice Dion cited Arnet's turbulent childhood, including parental separation due to substance misuse and a father with a history of criminality and violence, as key elements of his background.

The judge also detailed the severe vulnerabilities of the victim, Tania Jack, noting that she was drug-addicted and heavily street-entrenched at the time of the attack. Dion explained that victims like Jack often remain in the downtown core of Campbell River because that is where the essential support services they utilize are located, leaving them exposed to such dangerous encounters.

Dion emphasized that while Arnet's moral blameworthiness is high, it is simultaneously reduced on account of the systemic and background factors he has faced. The Justice admitted that handing down such a short sentence despite a criminal record of serious violence is difficult, but she remained firm in her assessment that the twenty-month term was the appropriate legal outcome.