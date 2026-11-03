Judge Dismisses Cosmetics Doctor $41k Claim Against Manse Clinic Founder

NSW District Court dismissed Dr Stephen Crimston's $41,000 claim against Dr Naomi McCullum, ruling the Medical Director title was a marketing strategy not a formal role.

A Sydney District Court judge has dismissed a $41,000 lawsuit filed by cosmetic doctor Dr Stephen Crimston against Dr Naomi McCullum, the founder of The Manse Clinic. The ruling concluded a six-year legal dispute regarding unpaid wages and alleged overcharging for medical supplies, with the court finding the claims entirely without substance.

Court Rejects Medical Director Remuneration Claim

Dr Crimston sought to recover additional payments for his service as Medical Director at The Manse Clinic, a role he held from August 2018 to July 2019. He argued that he was owed significant compensation for duties performed during this period and beyond, alleging that the clinic had failed to honor verbal or implied agreements regarding his salary and benefits.

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However, Judge Cole ruled that the title of Medical Director was offered to Dr Crimston primarily as a marketing strategy to help him build his private practice, rather than as a formal management appointment with associated financial obligations. The court found no evidence of a binding agreement to pay Dr Crimston additional remuneration for acting in this capacity.

The judge further noted that draft agreements outlining proposed duties and extra pay were prepared by Kirralee Young, a colleague of Dr Crimston's wife, rather than by Dr McCullum or the clinic's human resources consultants. There was no proof that Dr McCullum had agreed to these proposed terms or that they represented a formal contract.

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Product Overcharging Allegations Deemed Groundless

In a separate part of the claim, Dr Crimston alleged that The Manse Clinic overcharged him for cosmetic medical products between July 2019 and September 2020. He claimed these excessive costs undermined his financial stability during their professional split. The court, however, found that the costs charged by the clinic extended beyond the wholesale price to include necessary expenses such as storage, handling, and stock management.

Dr Crimston failed to provide evidence proving he was charged more than the agreed-upon amounts allowed. The judge accepted the clinic's evidence that the pricing structure was transparent and compliant with their arrangements, dismissing the allegation as weak and futile. The court emphasized that the plaintiff did not meet the burden of proof required to demonstrate financial misconduct by the defendant.

Extended Dispute and ATO Audit Findings

The legal battle extended well beyond the District Court, involving multiple regulatory and employment complaints. Dr Crimston initiated two Fair Work Commission matters and issued a defamation concerns notice against Dr McCullum. He also lodged a complaint with the Australian Tax Office, alleging employment misclassification.

An Australian Tax Office audit resulting from this complaint determined that Dr Crimston was not an employee of Britmed, effectively closing that regulatory matter. Despite these outcomes, Dr Crimston continued to allege bullying and sexual harassment through his legal representatives, foreshadowing further legal action that Judge Cole noted was never actually taken.

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The judge criticized the pursuit of these proceedings in the absence of credible evidence, describing the situation as exceptional circumstances warranting indemnity costs. Dr Crimston was ordered to pay these legal costs to Dr McCullum, signaling the court's strong disapproval of the baseless nature of the litigation.

Judge Questions Reliability of Plaintiff Evidence

During the trial, Judge Cole questioned the reliability of Dr Crimston's evidence, preferring the testimony of Dr McCullum and HR consultant Elizabeth Boots on disputed issues. The court found that Dr Crimston's claim of spending approximately 20 hours a week on clinic duties was unsupported by the meetings and documents he presented.

The judgment ruled that any time or energy Dr Crimston expended on preparing protocols or attending meetings was undertaken to secure a management role, not because he was required to do so by Britmed or The Manse Clinic. No such role was ever expressly or impliedly assigned to him by the clinic.

Dr Crimston, a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, currently serves as Medical Director of All Saint Clinic. Dr McCullum announced the victory on social media, highlighting the end of a protracted legal conflict that began with the breakdown of their professional relationship in the Sydney cosmetic medicine sector.