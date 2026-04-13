Judge Dismisses Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Rupert Murdoch and News Corp

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's 10 billion dollar lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and News Corp regarding reporting on Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The judge ruled that Trump failed to prove the Wall Street Journal acted with malicious intent in publishing the article in question.

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump 's 10 billion dollar lawsuit against News Corp , and its owner Rupert Murdoch , concerning reporting on Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein . District Judge Darrin P. Gayles ruled that Trump did not successfully argue that The Wall Street Journal published the article in question with malicious intent.

The lawsuit, initially filed in July of the previous year, centered on an article published by the WSJ that detailed an alleged letter Trump supposedly wrote to Epstein. Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, had previously labeled the lawsuit a 'historic legal action' and stated it was filed on behalf of all Americans who would 'no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media'. He expressed anticipation for depositions and testimonies from Murdoch and his associates.

The core of Trump's complaint revolved around a WSJ article that presented an alleged letter Trump had supposedly written to Epstein. The publication asserted that the letter was part of a collection Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, intended to give Epstein as a birthday present. The letter supposedly included several typed lines, concluding with the phrase, 'May every day be another wonderful secret.' The text was accompanied by a hand-drawn image of a nude woman. Upon the article's initial publication, Trump immediately denied writing the letter.

The court's decision hinged on the lack of evidence demonstrating the publication's malicious intent, a crucial element for proving libel. The case highlighted the complex legal interplay between freedom of the press and the rights of public figures. The judge's ruling underscores the high standard of proof required to win a libel suit, especially when public figures are involved and further clarifies the burden of proof required to demonstrate actual malice, and it represents a significant legal setback for Trump.

This outcome underscores the importance of proving intent in defamation cases and serves as a reminder of the protection afforded to the press under First Amendment principles. This dismissal also protects the press's right to report on matters of public interest, even when those reports involve controversial figures. This dismissal suggests the legal system will continue to protect free speech unless there is solid evidence of malicious intent or reckless disregard for the truth.

This case highlights the legal challenges public figures face when seeking to challenge news reports, and the difficulties in proving that a news outlet acted with malice. The news highlights the complexities of libel law and the challenges public figures face when seeking legal redress for news reports they consider damaging.

The dismissal of the lawsuit effectively upholds the journalistic standards and First Amendment protections that shield media organizations from frivolous lawsuits. It serves as a reminder of the high burden of proof that plaintiffs must meet in defamation cases, especially when the subject is a public figure.

The ruling reinforces the principles of freedom of the press and protects the ability of the media to report on matters of public interest, even when those reports are critical or controversial. The judge's decision reinforces the legal standards for proving libel against a public figure, emphasizing the requirement to demonstrate malicious intent by the publisher. This dismissal provides a legal precedent supporting the rights of news organizations to report without fear of retribution, providing they adhere to journalistic standards and demonstrate a commitment to factual accuracy and avoid spreading false statements with malicious intent.





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Donald Trump Rupert Murdoch News Corp Lawsuit Jeffrey Epstein Defamation First Amendment Libel Wall Street Journal Legal

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