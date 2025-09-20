Judge Dismisses Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times, Citing Length and Lack of Precision

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, criticizing the lengthy complaint and providing an opportunity to refile with page limitations. The case centered around articles questioning Trump's reputation and is part of a broader pattern of legal actions against media outlets.

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump 's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times , just four days after it was filed. Judge Steven D. Merryday of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida ruled that the 85-page complaint was excessively lengthy and lacking in the required precision. The judge's decision provides Trump with the opportunity to refile the claim, but with significant limitations; any future filings must be capped at 40 pages.

This legal setback comes amidst a pattern of legal actions against media outlets initiated by the former president since his loss in the previous presidential election. The New York Times welcomed the judge’s swift ruling. A spokesperson for the newspaper stated that the court correctly recognized the complaint's political nature rather than a serious legal document. Judge Merryday, a George H.W. Bush appointee, criticized Trump for the belated articulation of the defamation accusation, which only appeared on the 80th page of the original filing. He further suggested that Trump was using the lawsuit as a platform to express grievances. The judge made it clear that a complaint is not a forum for public attacks, nor a protected space for venting against an opponent. According to the jurist, the purpose of a complaint is to inform defendants 'fairly, precisely, directly, soberly, and economically' of the reasons for the suit. \The dismissed lawsuit focused on articles that Trump claimed cast doubt on his reputation in the lead-up to the recent presidential election. The case specifically involved three articles and a book authored by two journalists from The Times. One article, published in October of the prior year, was highlighted for its assertion that Trump 'got an early start learning how to cut corners.' This claim stemmed from the accusation that Trump, as a boy at the New York Military Academy, had borrowed a dress jacket with medals for his yearbook photo. The article referenced comments from White House Correspondent Peter Baker who wrote that Trump was 'in effect appropriating medals that he did not win himself.' In addition to the newspaper, four Times reporters and publisher Penguin Random House were also named as defendants. A representative for Trump stated that he would continue to 'hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit.' It remains uncertain whether Trump will refile the suit within the given 28-day period.\This legal action marks a continuation of Trump's confrontational approach toward media organizations. Since the recent election, he has actively pursued legal avenues to challenge media coverage. He previously sued The Wall Street Journal over the publication of a controversial drawing and secured substantial settlements from CBS and ABC. The CBS settlement was prompted by Trump's accusation that the network’s 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview with his political rival. ABC was compelled to pay an eight-figure sum after a Good Morning America host inaccurately stated that Trump had been found civilly liable for the rape of E. Jean Carroll. In reality, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, which occurred during an incident in the changing room of a New York City department store. These incidents demonstrate Trump's willingness to use the legal system as a means to counter what he perceives as unfair or damaging reporting, a strategy that has resulted in both victories and setbacks in his efforts to shape the narrative surrounding his public image





