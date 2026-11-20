A judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen, who failed to appear for sentencing for historic sex crimes against two teenage pupils at Christ's College.

A High Court judge has issued a strict arrest warrant for former chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen, ordering police to detain her immediately after she failed to appear for her historic sex crime sentencing. The 65-year-old had been scheduled to arrive at Harrow Crown Court on bail to face judgment for abuses committed decades ago against two teenage pupils, but she was absent when the proceedings commenced at 10:15 am.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Bowen After Court Absence

Prosecution counsel Neelan Gomersall informed Judge Karim Ezzat that Bowen was not present in the courtroom. Consequently, just after 11 am, the judge declared that he would issue a warrant not backed for bail. He explicitly instructed that if she is arrested on that day, she must be brought directly to court for her sentencing to proceed without further delay.

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Historic Crimes at Christ's College Finchley

Bowen is facing imprisonment for indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s when they were students at Christ's College in Finchley, north London. One victim reported that she engaged in sexual activity with him between 20 and 30 times over five months in the spring and summer of 1988 within a room she rented near the school. She also asked a second pupil to fondle her breasts while kissing him on several separate occasions.

Calculated Behavior and Medical Condition Claims

During the trial, prosecutors described Bowen as calculated and motivated by the desire to seek her own sexual gratification. Witnesses stated she wore tight tops with short skirts and discussed sex with boys aged 14 to 15 to lure them in like the Pied Piper. She denied the allegations, claiming she suffered from a medical condition that limited her sexual stamina to only a few seconds.

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Defense Arguments and Pre-Sentence Concerns

Defense barrister Mark Kimsey stated that Bowen had been in contact with solicitors and had engaged with a pre-sentence report. He added that there had been concerns regarding her welfare due to the content of messages she sent, suggesting her absence was related to her mental state rather than a refusal to attend court.

Darren Scotchbrook Testimony and Conviction Details

Bowen called her partner, Darren Scotchbrook, to testify earlier this year in an effort to convince the jury of her medical condition claims. Jurors at Harrow Crown Court convicted her of seven counts of indecent assault by a majority of ten to two after six hours and 29 minutes of deliberation, rejecting her defense despite the testimony provided by her partner.

Professional Ban and Immediate Consequences

The Teaching Regulation Authority banned Bowen from teaching in December 2023 regarding the abuse. A former pupil who was not targeted noted her inappropriate classroom behavior, describing how she would brush her hand over her breasts and make sexual conversation. The immediate consequence of her court absence is now a mandatory police arrest order with no option for bail release.