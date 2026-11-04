Judge Issues Strict Verdict Pathways for James Brand Sexual Assault Trial

The High Court judge outlines a rigid, sequential questioning protocol for the jury to determine the guilt of James Brand across seven counts of sexual offenses in London.

James Brand stands trial in the High Court facing multiple serious allegations of sexual misconduct, with the presiding judge establishing a strict, non-negotiable framework for the jury to reach their decisions. The legal proceedings involve seven distinct counts ranging from sexual assault to rape, requiring jurors to answer a series of binary questions for each specific incident to determine a verdict of guilty or not guilty. This structured approach ensures that every element of the charges is evaluated systematically without ambiguity or deviation from established legal standards.

The judicial instructions provided to the jury function as a sequential decision tree that must be followed precisely for each count presented in the case. For every allegation, the jury is required to determine if the defendant committed the specific physical act alleged, whether that act was sexual in nature, and crucially, whether consent was present or reasonably believed to be present by the defendant at the time of the incident.

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Judge Details Sexual Assault In Soho Bar Incidents

Count three and count four of the trial involve alleged sexual assault and rape respectively, both occurring at a Soho bar. The judge directed the jury that for count three, they must first determine if James Brand deliberately touched the complainant's breasts. If the jury is sure that this deliberate contact occurred, they must then decide if that touching constituted a sexual act, followed by determining if the complainant did not consent and if the defendant did not reasonably believe she was consenting.

For count four, which involves an allegation of rape at the same Soho bar, the jury was instructed to verify if the defendant put his penis in the complainant's mouth. A guilty verdict on this count requires the jury to be sure that the act occurred, that there was no consent, and that James Brand did not reasonably believe the complainant was consenting. The prosecution, led by Riel Karmy-Jones KC, noted that the accusers in these matters do not know each other, highlighting the independent nature of the allegations.

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Radio Station and Hampstead Townhouse Charges Explained

Count five addresses an alleged sexual assault at a radio station, while count six involves an allegation of rape at Brand's Hampstead townhouse in 2009. For the radio station incident, the jury must determine if James Brand deliberately kissed the complainant on the lips or touched her breasts and bottom. The subsequent questions mirror the previous structure, requiring a confirmation that the acts were sexual, lacked consent, and were not reasonably believed to be consensual.

The allegations regarding the Hampstead townhouse differ slightly in the initial factual determination. There is no dispute that the defendant put his penis in the anus of the complainant. Therefore, the jury's task for count six is limited to determining whether the complainant consented to this act and whether James Brand reasonably believed she was consenting. If the jury is not sure she consented and not sure he believed she consented, the verdict must be guilty.

Channel 4 Filming Incident and Defendant's Denial

Count seven concerns an alleged sexual assault while James Brand was filming for a Channel 4 project in 2009. The jury was instructed to decide if the defendant deliberately put his head in the complainant's lap or groin area. Like the other counts, this requires the jury to ascertain if the contact was a sexual act, if there was no consent, and if the defendant did not reasonably believe consent was given.

Throughout the proceedings, James Brand has maintained that all allegations against him are untrue. The comprehensive nature of the judge's instructions ensures that each of the seven counts is evaluated on its own merits, preventing the jury from conflating incidents. The structured questioning aims to remove subjective interpretation from the legal facts, forcing a clear yes or no answer to each component of the offenses charged.