Judge Rules Harlan Douglass Sons Stacey and Lanzce Disinherited Father's Empire

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward ruled that Lanzce and Stacey Douglass unduly influenced their father, Harlan, resulting in their disinheritance and Harley inheriting the billion-dollar real estate estate.

A Washington state judge has officially stripped two of Harlan Douglass's children of their inheritance, cementing his oldest son Harley Douglass as the primary beneficiary of a real estate empire valued at over $1 billion. The ruling by Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward addresses a decade-long legal battle involving allegations of undue influence, financial abuse, and complex family dynamics that threatened to dismantle the family's vast commercial holdings.

The decision concludes a volatile period marked by court testimonies describing a household controlled by fear and grudges. Harlan Douglass, who built his wealth through shopping malls, apartments, and self-storage facilities across the Pacific Northwest, left behind a fortune that became the center of a bitter war among his three biological children and his girlfriend, Jeri Via.

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Core Details Of The Inheritance Ruling

Judge High-Edward determined that the final wills executed by Harlan Douglass in 2019 were the products of undue influence exerted by his younger children, Lanzce Douglass and Stacey Douglass, in collaboration with Jeri Via. Consequently, the judge barred both Lanzce and Stacey from inheriting any portion of their father's billion-dollar estate. This legal outcome reverses the distribution scheme outlined in the 2019 documents, which had allocated sixty-five percent of the fortune to Lanzce and thirty-five percent to Stacey, leaving Harley with a nominal one thousand dollar payout.

Under the original December 2018 will, Harlan had intended to split his estate evenly among his three children, a distribution that would have resulted in approximately three hundred thirty million dollars for each heir. The shift in 2019, which effectively disinherited Harley, was central to the legal proceedings that unfolded over the past several years, with the court now validating Harley's long-standing claims that his siblings acted with predatory intent.

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Allegations Of Financial Abuse And Undue Influence

The court records reveal that Lanzce and Stacey were found to have willfully financially abused their vulnerable father to secure the transfer of leases to four specific properties. Judge High-Edward wrote that the siblings engaged in frantic and almost manic behavior between January 2019 and August 2019, a period dedicated to stripping Harley of his inheritance rights. These actions were aimed at not only disinheriting him but also securing control over key assets within the family business portfolio.

Harley Douglass and his legal representative, Steve Hassing, alleged that his younger siblings, with the assistance of Jeri Via, executed a calculated and predatory scheme. The defense argued that these maneuvers were designed to deprive Harley of his rightful share while manipulating Harlan, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, into signing away his property rights. The judge's findings support the assertion that the younger siblings exploited their father's deteriorating health for financial gain.

Family Dynamics And Competing Views

During the trial, Lanzce, Stacey, and Via denied any manipulation for financial gain, arguing instead that the 2019 wills reflected Harlan's true final wishes. They contended that the revised distribution was intended to even out the inheritance after decades of lavish gifts previously given to Harley, which they claimed totaled approximately four hundred million dollars. This perspective framed the dispute as a correction of past inequities rather than an act of malice.

However, the court found the siblings' narrative unconvincing in light of the evidence regarding Harlan's cognitive decline. Harley's lawyer presented testimony suggesting that his father had been isolated and coerced by his girlfriend and younger children. Jeri Via had previously accused Harley of stealing nearly one million dollars in cash and, according to Harley's legal team, alleged that Harley attempted to hire a hitman to kill her, claims that were part of the intense interpersonal conflict that defined the family's public record.

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Real-World Impact And The Path Forward

The ruling has significant implications for the management of the Douglass family's extensive commercial assets, which include two hundred fifty commercial buildings, two thousand apartments, and self-storage complexes across seven states. With Lanzce and Stacey removed from the inheritance, the control and distribution of this multi-billion-dollar portfolio now pivot decisively toward Harley Douglass, barring any successful appeals or further legal challenges from the disqualified siblings.

Harlan Douglass and his wife Maxine, who also suffered from Alzheimer's, passed away in 2023 and 2016 respectively. The family's history was characterized by Harlan's explosive temper and his tendency to fire friends and partners over minor slights, creating an environment where family members felt they were walking across a frozen lake. The legal resolution now allows Harley to move forward with his inheritance, ending years of ostracism and a brutal smear campaign that he and his supporters maintain was orchestrated by those seeking to control the family wealth.