A judge's decision to spare three teenage boys prison for gang rape, citing the offenders' age and circumstances, has sparked outrage. Columnists Sarah Vine and Peter Hitchens condemn the leniency as evidence of a collapsing justice system influenced by online pornography and a flawed social work approach. Victims describe lifelong trauma, and the case has been referred to the Court of Appeal.

A controversial court decision has sparked national debate after three teenage boys, aged 13 and 14 at the time of their crimes, were spared prison for the gang rape of two other teenagers.

The case, heard at Southampton Crown Court, has drawn fierce criticism of Judge Nicholas Rowland's sentencing rationale and broader concerns about the decline of accountability in the British justice system. The boys had lured their victims to a meeting, then raped them while filming the assaults on mobile phones, with a knife used during the second attack.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Rowland cited the perpetrators' youth, low intelligence, good behavior during the trial, and one boy's ADHD diagnosis as factors warranting leniency, explicitly stating a desire to avoid 'criminalising' them. This reasoning, which prioritized the potential future of the offenders over the trauma of the victims, has been condemned as evidence of a societal collapse and a justice system that has lost its moral compass.

Columnist Sarah Vine, speaking on the Daily Mail's 'Alas Vine & Hitchens' podcast, described the sentence as 'extraordinary' and argued it reflects the corrosive influence of unrestricted access to violent online pornography on youth behavior. She emphasized the lifelong impact on the victims, noting that the attacks were filmed and widely shared, compounding the humiliation and trauma.

'I think a lot of society's problems stem from the unfettered access we allow children to very violent online porn. If you drill into this case and you look at the children's behaviour, you can see the behaviours and norms that exist in the world of online pornography,' Vine said. She added, 'I think if you are old enough to rape someone, you are old enough to go to jail for it.

' The case has also drawn a visceral response from one of the victims, now 15, who told BBC Newsnight, 'I can always feel their hands on me' and suffers from insomnia. Her parents have voiced profound distress, with her father calling the case 'a life sentence' for his daughter and urging the Court of Appeal to impose custodial terms. The Attorney General has already referred the sentences to the Court of Appeal on grounds they may be 'unduly lenient'.

Co-podcaster Peter Hitchens broadened the critique, labeling Britain's justice system as 'street theatre' that reveals a fundamental shift away from punishment toward a social work model. He traced this to the 'Roy Jenkins revolution of the 1960s' which, he argued, replaced 'due punishment of responsible persons' with an approach that seeks excuses for crime based on upbringing, housing, or abuse.

'Rape is a crime that the left quite rightly reviles as much as the right... there are many other cases of hideous crimes, where defenceless people have been treated horribly by criminals, where those criminals have been let off in a similar way,' Hitchens stated. He concluded that the case is a 'flash of lightning' exposing the system's inherent horror and called on political conservatism to address these failures.

The public backlash underscores deep societal tensions over youth crime, victim rights, and the balance between rehabilitation and retribution. As the appeal looms, the case has become a flashpoint for a national conversation about the direction of criminal justice and the protection of vulnerable individuals from both violent crime and the digital dissemination of their abuse.

The repeated references to online pornography and the systemic critiques from commentators like Vine and Hitchens highlight the perception that this incident is symptomatic of wider cultural and institutional decay. The victims' ongoing trauma, described in harrowing personal terms, stands in stark contrast to the protective rhetoric extended toward the offenders, fueling a debate about whose wellbeing society chooses to prioritise.

Ultimately, the appeal will determine whether the sentences are increased, but the discussion it has ignited points to a crisis of confidence in the principles underpinning the modern British justice system





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Teenage Rape Judge Sentencing Court Of Appeal Referral Sarah Vine Online Pornography

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