Judge Nicholas Rowland has faced criticism after giving lenient sentences to repeat offenders including a convicted sex offender and a drug driver who killed a man while high on marijuana and driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

A judge who spared a rape gang from detention has been criticized for giving lenient sentences to repeat offenders. Multiple offenses committed by individuals under his jurisdiction include a convicted sex offender who caught extreme pornography and a drug driver who killed a man while high on marijuana and driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

Contrasting with this, a teenager convicted of rape following a five-week trial received no jail time for violent attacks that involved the taking of indecent images of a child. The teenagers involved were all between the ages of 14 when they committed their crimes. The victim's widow stated her plans had been forfeit following the incident, stating 'I don't really have a reason to get up in the morning'.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp expressed outrage at the lenient sentences given by the judge, with an immediate call for him to be removed from his position as Judge Nicholas Rowland





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Judgment Offender Controversy

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