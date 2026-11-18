New Hampshire Judge Todd Prevett faces six conduct violations for allegedly showing bias against a mother in a guardianship case, leading to his removal from the proceedings by the state Supreme Court.

New Hampshire state Judge Todd Prevett faces formal disciplinary charges after the Judicial Conduct Committee accused him of violating six codes of judicial conduct during a high-profile guardianship hearing. The committee filed a statement against Prevett on October 15, alleging that the 9th Circuit Court judge in Milford displayed hostility and disdain toward a mother seeking to restore her parental rights. These charges follow a controversial ruling that was later overturned by the New Hampshire Supreme Court due to concerns about judicial bias.

Allegations Of Bias And Improper Evidence

The core of the Judicial Conduct Committee's complaint centers on a December 2024 hearing where Judge Prevett denied a mother's petition to reinstate her custody rights. Documents obtained by investigators reveal that Prevett cited five criminal cases against the mother located in New Hampshire and Massachusetts to support his decision. He specified that these cases were more than ten years old and included them in a highly critical assessment of her character. The committee found that Prevett investigated her criminal history using evidence that was not presented or included in the official information provided during the hearing. He failed to explain how these decade-old records were relevant to her current fitness as a parent seeking reconnection.

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Supreme Court Review And Reversal

The mother appealed the trial court's decision, prompting a review by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in July 2025. The highest court in the state removed Judge Prevett from the case, directing that the matter be heard by a different circuit court judge to ensure impartiality. The Supreme Court officially overturned the ruling, citing significant doubts about the fairness of the proceedings. In its document, the court stated that an objective observer would have significant doubt that justice would be done in the case given Prevett's conduct. This rare appellate intervention highlights the severity of the perceived bias, with retired Massachusetts juvenile court judge Carol Erskine noting that such reversals based on judicial bias are exceptionally uncommon.

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Judicial Ethics And Professional Standards

The Judicial Conduct Committee's investigation was triggered after Judge Prevett self-reported explanations for his ruling in August 2025. While he provided justifications to the committee, his actions drew sharp criticism for failing to perform his duties fairly and impartially. Court documents indicate that Prevett assessed the tone, demeanor, and presentation of the mother during her testimony. He criticized her for having an 'unabashed sense of entitlement' for expecting to appear in court after a 10-year absence from her child's life. The committee concluded that his comments expressed clear disdain and hostility, violating the ethical standards required of state judges. Retired Judge Erskine emphasized that the complaint was exceptionally well laid out, suggesting Prevett may face significant discipline if the allegations are sustained.

Previous Misconduct And Procedural Next Steps

This is not the first time Judge Prevett has faced scrutiny regarding his professional conduct. In 2024, he was previously accused of using his judicial position to request a favor and gain access to a closed courthouse to file paperwork for his own guardianship case. Prevett admitted to those allegations at the time and received a formal reprimand. He was also ordered to undergo mentoring by a senior circuit court judge as part of the corrective measures. Regarding the current charges, Prevett had until November 15 to file a formal response to the Judicial Conduct Committee. The committee has yet to confirm whether he submitted his defense by the deadline, leaving the outcome of the disciplinary process pending further action by the oversight body.