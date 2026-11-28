New judicial guidance mandates jury directions on rape myths after Russell Brand's conviction, aiming to combat stereotypes in sexual offence trials.

Judges in England and Wales have been instructed to invariably provide jury directions regarding rape myths following the high-profile conviction of comedian Russell Brand. The Crown Court Compendium, the authoritative source of guidance for judges overseeing trials in the Crown Court, underwent significant amendments on Tuesday to enforce this standard. The update explicitly states that providing such warnings to jurors is an important and necessary step in ensuring fair legal proceedings. This regulatory change directly responds to the judicial scrutiny surrounding the recent trial at Southwark Crown Court, where Brand was found guilty of serious sexual offences.

Judicial Guidance Update Mandates Clarity

The updated text within the Compendium clarifies that judges must alert juries to the potential errors in adopting stereotypical thinking, even when legal advocates do not explicitly push these misconceptions. Previously, the section on sexual offences merely suggested that judges 'may give appropriate directions' to counter risks of stereotypes. The new provision strengthens this language, stating that directions designed to alert a jury to the potential error of adopting that kind of thinking remain important and necessary and should always be given. This shift ensures that courts actively dismantle harmful assumptions rather than passively allowing them to influence verdicts.

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Russell Brand Conviction Triggers Changes

The impetus for this legal adjustment is the recent case involving Russell Brand, who was jailed for ten and a half years for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. During the proceedings, Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, faced heavy criticism for his defence strategy, which included arguing that none of the complainants had resisted, screamed, or tried to leave. This line of questioning perpetuated common misconceptions about how victims react to trauma, prompting a re-evaluation of standard judicial instructions. The court's handling of these arguments highlighted the urgent need for clearer, mandatory guidance to prevent jurors from relying on outdated and incorrect assumptions about victim behavior.

Prosecution Stresses Trauma Response Diversity

Siobhan Blake, the national lead for rape and serious sexual offences at the Crown Prosecution Service, emphasized that Brand's trial demonstrated how victims deal with trauma in wholly different ways. Blake noted that social media has been filled with questions regarding how Brand could be tried for offences that occurred almost two decades ago, with some questioning why the women took so long to report the incidents. She clarified that asking why someone did not immediately report sexual abuse misunderstands the reality of the experience, asserting that there is no single right way to respond to such trauma. The new guidance supports this view by acknowledging that while some victims complain immediately, others feel shame and shock, meaning delays do not indicate false allegations.

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Impact on Legal Advocacy and Defendants

The amended guidance also highlights that assistance given to juries on this topic has led to a marked reduction in advocates using myths and misconceptions during cross-examination and closing remarks. This reduction is seen as a positive development for the integrity of sexual offence trials, ensuring that evidence is evaluated based on facts rather than stereotypes. Furthermore, the updated compendium notes that in some cases, guidance on rape myths may be appropriate to benefit a defendant, ensuring that the legal process remains balanced and just for all parties involved. This nuanced approach underscores the judiciary's commitment to fairness while actively combating pervasive societal misconceptions.

Government Response and Future Measures

Following these judicial updates, the Government is expected to establish a specialized team to discuss false rape myths related to third-party consent, the age of consent, and wider abuses of power. This initiative aims to address the broader cultural and legal challenges that contributed to the controversies seen in Brand's trial. The combination of updated judicial instructions and governmental action signals a comprehensive approach to reforming how sexual offence cases are handled in the UK. Stakeholders view these changes as critical steps toward ensuring that future trials are conducted with a deeper understanding of victim trauma and a stricter adherence to factual evidence over societal stereotypes.