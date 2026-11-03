Judo Bank Forecasts Recession as Interest Rates Could Reach 6.5 Percent

Judo Bank economist warns of recession if rates hit 6.5 percent. Property agents predict market bloodbath as borrowing power drops, impacting Sydney and Melbourne home buyers significantly.

Judo Bank chief economic adviser Warren Hogan has issued a stark warning that Australian homeowners may face severe financial distress if interest rates rise to 6.5 percent. He predicts that such a surge could trigger a national recession, signaling that the current economic pressures are only in their early stages. Financial markets and household budgets are currently underestimating the potential magnitude of future rate hikes required to combat persistent inflation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia currently maintains the cash rate at 4.85 percent. However, Hogan forecasts at least two additional increases in the first half of next year, with a worst-case scenario involving up to six further hikes. This trajectory would push the cash rate beyond six percent, approaching the 7.25 percent level last seen before the Global Financial Crisis. Such a move would place immense strain on an economy that Hogan argues cannot withstand rates significantly above six percent.

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Mechanism of Economic Strain

Hogan argues that Australia is not yet under genuine restrictive monetary policy, despite the tangible pain felt by mortgage holders. While borrowing costs are hurting individual households, the broader economy has not slowed sufficiently to bring inflation under control. This disconnect means that the Reserve Bank may need to inflict even more economic pain to stabilize price growth, creating a challenging environment for consumers and businesses alike.

The economic mechanism at play involves a lag between rate hikes and their full impact on inflation. Hogan suggests that the current rate of 4.85 percent is still extremely low by historical standards compared to the last fifty years. Consequently, the central bank may be forced to continue tightening policy to ensure that inflation does not remain stubbornly high, which risks further eroding consumer confidence and spending power across the nation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Policy Views

Glenn Price, a buyer's agent, has warned that an expected rate rise could trigger a property market bloodbath. He highlights a growing standoff between homeowners who need to sell and buyers who can no longer secure finance due to slashed borrowing power. Price notes that borrowing power has already dropped by about 9 percent, and a hike would push it to approximately 10 percent below previous levels.

Warren Hogan also points to government spending as a contributing factor to the inflationary pressure. He suggests that a modest reduction in recurrent expenditure by state and federal governments could eliminate the need for further rate rises. Hogan states that if governments cut fiscal policy recurrent spending by one percent, it could relieve pressure on the Reserve Bank and potentially halt the cycle of increasing interest rates that is currently destabilizing the housing market.

Real-World Impact on Housing Markets

The impact on prospective home buyers is already being felt across major Australian cities. In Brisbane, a buyer who could comfortably afford a median-priced home a year ago is now approximately $140,000 short of the $1.04 million median house price. This significant gap illustrates how higher interest rates are pricing out middle-class families who previously had access to the property market.

In Sydney, the gap for these buyers is about $17,000 on a median-priced house worth $1.19 million. Melbourne faces a similar challenge with a gap of about $18,000. These figures demonstrate that while some markets like Sydney and Melbourne have seen prices adjust, others like Brisbane have not, leaving buyers with substantially reduced purchasing power and limited options for entering the market.

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Future Outlook and Market Stability

Glenn Price emphasizes that whether the Reserve Bank hikes or holds rates on Tuesday, it will not solve the underlying pressures in the residential property market. The core issue remains that banks are rejecting buyers who could previously afford homes, creating a rigid market where supply and demand are out of sync. This stagnation suggests that property transactions may slow significantly as buyers wait for rates to stabilize or prices to drop further.

The potential for a recession looms large if interest rates continue their upward trajectory. Hogan's prediction of a recession between six and 6.5 percent indicates that the economic pain is likely to intensify before it alleviates. Consumers and investors must prepare for a prolonged period of high borrowing costs, which will continue to squeeze household budgets and restrict economic growth in the near future.