Judy Greer 'Mortified' but Grateful for Matthew McConaughey's Generous Act on Set

Actress Judy Greer shares a heartwarming and embarrassing story about Matthew McConaughey paying her valet when she was broke during the filming of The Wedding Planner, highlighting his kindness and her early career struggles.

Hollywood actress Judy Greer , 50, recounted a moment of deep embarrassment and profound gratitude from her early career on the set of the 2001 romantic comedy The Wedding Planner . Starring alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez, the film achieved significant box office success, grossing nearly $95 million.

Greer, who played Jennifer Lopez's assistant, Penny, recently shared an anecdote with Entertainment Tonight that highlights McConaughey's generosity and her own financial struggles at the time. Before filming commenced, a crucial table read was scheduled at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Greer, new to the industry and unfamiliar with navigating such situations, opted to use the valet service for her car. However, she soon discovered herself in a mortifying predicament: she lacked the funds to pay the valet. In her own words, she was so broke that she couldn't cover the cost. Desperate, she resorted to using a payphone in the hotel lobby to contact her close friend, Sean Gunn, for assistance. It was during this moment of distress that Matthew McConaughey, who was also present, overheard her predicament. Demonstrating remarkable kindness, McConaughey stepped in and discreetly provided Greer with $20 to cover the valet fee. Greer expressed her overwhelming sense of mortification at the time, but also confessed that McConaughey instantly became her hero. She fondly recalled seeing him each morning during hair and makeup, often sporting pajamas and a Yerba Mate, a detail that suggested his relaxed and affable nature on set. She humorously commented that she has a feeling not much has changed about him since their time working together. Reflecting on her role as Penny in The Wedding Planner, Greer described the character as great and emphasized the significance of securing the part. She revealed that she was the first to audition for the role, and despite many other actors being considered, the part was ultimately offered to her after the casting team circled back, a decision that was deeply meaningful to her at that stage of her career. Furthermore, Greer praised director Adam Shankman for fostering a creative environment that encouraged improvisation among the actors. She shared that many of her lines in the film were her own improvisations, a testament to the trust the director placed in her as a young actress. Shankman’s approach allowed actors to deliver one line from the script and then freely improvise the rest, a freedom that Greer found incredibly flattering and instrumental in her development. As The Wedding Planner approaches its 25th anniversary, Greer was asked about the possibility of a reboot. While she expressed enthusiasm for the idea, she also articulated a sentiment shared by many in the entertainment industry: a desire to avoid unnecessary reboots when a film already stands the test of time. She believes the movie holds up exceptionally well on its own. Both Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez have also spoken fondly of the film over the years. In a 2021 video shared on Instagram, they discussed the enduring appeal of romantic comedies. Lopez described them as having a positive impact on one's soul, while McConaughey added that audiences need lighthearted entertainment, noting that The Wedding Planner possesses a certain buoyancy that makes viewers feel like they are dancing across the clouds, experiencing a perpetual Saturday evening, a welcome escape from the stresses of Monday





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Judy Greer Recounts Mortifying Yet Heroic Moment with Matthew McConaughey Over Valet FeeActress Judy Greer shares a touching story about Matthew McConaughey paying her valet fee when she was broke during the filming of The Wedding Planner, highlighting his kindness and her initial embarrassment.

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