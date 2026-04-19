Judy Greer Recalls Matthew McConaughey's Generous Act During 'So Broke' Moment

Actress Judy Greer shares a touching story about Matthew McConaughey paying for her valet parking when she was struggling financially during the filming of The Wedding Planner. She also reflects on the film's 25th anniversary and the creative freedom she experienced on set.

Hollywood star Judy Greer recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from her early career, recounting an instance where Matthew McConaughey stepped in to cover her valet parking fee because she was experiencing significant financial hardship. The 50-year-old actress, who starred alongside McConaughey in the 2001 romantic comedy The Wedding Planner , detailed the actor's unexpected act of kindness during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The film, which also featured Jennifer Lopez in a prominent role, achieved considerable success at the box office, grossing nearly $95 million. Greer fondly recalled McConaughey's demeanor on set, describing him as exceptionally pleasant. She explained that prior to the commencement of filming, a table read was scheduled at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Opting to use the valet service due to a lack of familiarity with alternative parking options, Greer soon found herself in an embarrassing predicament. She realized she did not possess sufficient funds to pay the valet, admitting she was incredibly broke at the time. In her moment of need, she resorted to calling her close friend Sean Gunn from a payphone located in the hotel lobby. McConaughey, overhearing her distress, approached Greer and offered her $20. This gesture left her feeling profoundly mortified but also deeply appreciative, to the point of considering him her hero. Greer also reminisced about the everyday sight of McConaughey arriving at hair and makeup, often clad in pajamas and enjoying a Yerba Mate, a detail that struck her as endearingly consistent. She humorously speculated that not much has changed regarding his relaxed approach to set life, despite not having worked with him since. In a previous interview with Us Weekly in 2021, Greer spoke about her role as Penny, Jennifer Lopez's assistant in The Wedding Planner, describing the character as fantastic. She highlighted the significance of securing that part in her career, noting that she was the first person to audition for the role. Despite numerous other auditions, the role was ultimately offered to her after the production team circled back, a moment that held considerable meaning for her at the time. She also commended director Adam Shankman for allowing the actors the creative freedom to improvise their lines, a trust that felt particularly empowering for a young actress. Greer elaborated on Shankman's directorial approach, explaining that he would encourage actors to deliver one line from the script and then allow them to ad-lib the rest. While she praised the screenwriters, she expressed how liberating and flattering it was to have the opportunity to improvise and be trusted in such a capacity at a young age. Her participation in this collaborative process was a significant learning experience. During her recent discussion with Entertainment Tonight, Greer touched upon The Wedding Planner's 25th anniversary. When queried about the possibility of a reboot, she expressed a nuanced perspective. While she acknowledged her affection for the film and the potential fun of seeing new interpretations, she also questioned the necessity of constantly rebooting existing properties, suggesting that the original film still holds up remarkably well on its own. This sentiment underscores her appreciation for the enduring quality of the 2001 rom-com. Both McConaughey and Lopez have also reflected on The Wedding Planner over the years, including a shared video on Instagram in 2021. In their discussion, Lopez highlighted the therapeutic quality of romantic comedies, stating they offer something beneficial for the soul. McConaughey echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for lightness and buoyancy in cinema. He described The Wedding Planner as inherently uplifting, creating a sense of perpetual Saturday evening on set and providing viewers with a similarly joyous experience throughout its runtime, a welcome respite from the pressures of Monday





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Judy Greer Recounts Mortifying Yet Heroic Moment with Matthew McConaughey Over Valet FeeActress Judy Greer shares a touching story about Matthew McConaughey paying her valet fee when she was broke during the filming of The Wedding Planner, highlighting his kindness and her initial embarrassment.

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Judy Greer 'Mortified' but Grateful for Matthew McConaughey's Generous Act on SetActress Judy Greer shares a heartwarming and embarrassing story about Matthew McConaughey paying her valet when she was broke during the filming of The Wedding Planner, highlighting his kindness and her early career struggles.

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