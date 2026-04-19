Judy Greer Recounts Mortifying Yet Heroic Moment with Matthew McConaughey Over Valet Fee

Actress Judy Greer shares a touching story about Matthew McConaughey paying her valet fee when she was broke during the filming of The Wedding Planner, highlighting his kindness and her initial embarrassment.

Hollywood actress Judy Greer has shared a heartwarming anecdote about a moment of unexpected generosity from Matthew McConaughey during the filming of their 2001 romantic comedy, The Wedding Planner . Greer, now 50, recounted feeling profoundly embarrassed yet incredibly grateful when McConaughey stepped in to cover her valet parking fee because she was experiencing significant financial hardship at the time.

The film, which also featured Jennifer Lopez in a leading role, was a commercial success, grossing nearly $95 million at the box office. Recalling the early days of production, Greer described a table read held at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. She had taken her car and used the valet service, only to realize upon retrieval that she lacked the funds to pay. In a moment of panic and with no other immediate options, she called her close friend, Sean Gunn, from a payphone located in the hotel lobby. It was during this stressful situation that McConaughey, who overheard her plight, approached her. He discreetly handed her $20 to cover the valet charge. Greer described the experience as intensely mortifying but simultaneously felt that McConaughey had acted as her hero. She fondly remembered his distinctive pre-filming routine, often arriving at the hair and makeup trailer in pajamas, sipping on a Yerba Mate, and expressed a humorous sentiment that not much has likely changed in his habits since they last worked together. Greer had played Penny, Jennifer Lopez's assistant, in The Wedding Planner, a role she considered significant. She revealed in a 2021 interview with Us Weekly that she was the first to audition for the part, and despite many other actresses being considered, the role ultimately circled back to her, a fact that held considerable meaning for her at the time. She also highlighted director Adam Shankman's encouragement of improvisation among the cast. Greer stated that many of her lines in the film originated from her own improvisational contributions, a level of creative freedom that felt particularly empowering as a young actress. Shankman's approach allowed actors to deliver one line from the script and then improvise the rest, a trust that Greer found both flattering and a valuable learning experience. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Greer touched upon the film's upcoming 25th anniversary and addressed the possibility of a reboot. While she expressed fondness for the movie and a potential interest in seeing a new iteration, she also voiced a thoughtful question about the recurring trend of reboots, suggesting that some films possess an enduring quality that allows them to stand on their own. Both McConaughey and Lopez have also reminisced about The Wedding Planner over the years. In a 2021 Instagram video, they discussed the genre of romantic comedies. Lopez described them as having a therapeutic effect on the soul, while McConaughey likened them to a much-needed source of lightness and buoyancy, comparing the feeling of watching such films to an ongoing Saturday evening, a welcome contrast to the mundane realities of Monday. This sentiment underscores the enduring appeal and positive impact of films like The Wedding Planner, a legacy that continues to be celebrated decades after its release





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