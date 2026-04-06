Julia Bradbury's Life After Breast Cancer: A Testament to Lifestyle Changes and Early Detection

Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury shares her experience with breast cancer, detailing the lifestyle adjustments she's made to prioritize her health and longevity. From dietary changes to promoting early detection through PRS testing, she encourages others to take preventative measures and be informed.

Julia Bradbury , the well-known Countryfile presenter, has revealed how she has meticulously adjusted her lifestyle to maximize her chances of long-term survival, five years after her breast cancer diagnosis. The diagnosis at age 51, marked by the discovery of a six-centimeter tumor in her left breast, profoundly altered her life as a working mother of three.

Bradbury shared that the experience was emotionally challenging for her and her family, forcing her to become the person she needed to be to navigate the ordeal. The initial treatment involved a mastectomy, leading to significant dietary changes, including eliminating meat and sugar. She explained that she needed to strengthen her body for the operation and recovery. Exercise, particularly walking, became crucial for healing and overall well-being. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining heart health, which can be impacted by anesthesia. Meat has since been reintroduced into her diet, but with a focus on healthier, organic choices rather than convenience foods she previously relied on due to her busy filming schedule. Bradbury acknowledges that her past diet included a lot of fast food, sugar and sweets. The lifestyle adjustments also involve consistent exercise, regular outdoor activities, and a focus on maintaining consistent sleep patterns. Bradbury's aim is to remain healthy and a constant presence in the lives of her children: son Zephyr, 14, and twin daughters Xanthe and Zena, 11. Reflecting on her journey, Bradbury admitted that she would have prioritized her health and diet earlier in life had she possessed the knowledge she has now. She has become a vocal advocate for the wider availability of PRS (Polygenic Risk Score) and SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) testing on the NHS (National Health Service). She herself underwent a PRS test, which she considers life-saving, emphasizing its power to empower women by helping them assess and predict their breast cancer risk. She described the test as looking at small variations across her DNA to assess her personal risk of developing breast cancer or, in her case, a recurrence. This also involves working with Professor Gareth Evans at the Manchester Biomedical Research Centre. The breast cancer diagnosis drastically changed her life, prompting her to investigate the causes and potential risk reduction strategies. Breast cancer is a prevalent global health issue, affecting millions of women annually. In the UK, over 55,000 new cases are diagnosed yearly, with the disease claiming approximately 11,500 lives. In the US, the numbers are similarly alarming, with 266,000 cases and 40,000 deaths each year. Breast cancer originates from cancerous cells that develop within the lining of a breast duct or lobule. When the cancer spreads to surrounding tissues, it is termed 'invasive'. Some individuals are diagnosed with 'carcinoma in situ', where the cancer cells are contained within the duct or lobule. While most cases occur in women over 50, younger women and, rarely, men, can also be affected. The staging of breast cancer indicates the size of the tumor and whether it has spread. Stage 1 is the earliest stage, while stage 4 signifies that the cancer has metastasized to another part of the body. The cancerous cells are graded from low, which means slow growth, to high, which is rapid growth. High-grade cancers are more prone to recurrence after treatment. The exact cause of breast cancer remains unclear, but it is believed that something damages or alters specific genes within a cell, leading to abnormal, uncontrolled cell multiplication. Therefore, prevention through healthy living is the key





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Julia Bradbury Breast Cancer Lifestyle Changes PRS Testing Health And Wellness

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police referred to watchdog after man falls from M6 motorway bridgeThe man is fighting for his life in hospital

Read more »

Pedestrian critically injured in serious collision on M6 near ChorleyThe man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries

Read more »

Man in life-threatening condition in hospital after M6 bridge fallLocal news and community reporting for Preston, Lancashire.

Read more »

Catherine Zeta-Jones's Ageless Secrets: A Look Inside Her Diet and Family LifeCatherine Zeta-Jones shares a rare glimpse into her daily routine, revealing her diet, family traditions, and the secrets behind her youthful glow. Discover how the actress balances healthy eating with occasional indulgences and family-focused meals.

Read more »

Former Blackburn solicitor's office set for new lease of life as plans approvedIt is the latest in a string of such schemes for former offices premises in the area to be given the nod

Read more »

EastEnders’ Penny tells a desperate lie which could destroy her lifeBBC EastEnders spoilers as Penny Branning is desperate to cover up her baby paternity secret, and goes to desperate lengths to protect it.

Read more »