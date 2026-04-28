Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Enjoy Rare Night Out in New York City

Hollywood icon Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, were seen attending the Broadway play 'Proof' in New York City, offering a rare glimpse into their private life. The couple, married for 23 years, continue to showcase their enduring love and commitment through public appearances and heartfelt social media posts.

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder , were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City over the weekend, marking a rare public appearance for the famously private couple.

The pair attended a performance of the Broadway play 'Proof,' which features Roberts' former colleagues Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle. Roberts, 58, showcased her timeless style in a sophisticated black coat, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, complemented by strawberry-blonde hair styled in loose waves and a pair of chic black sunglasses. She completed her ensemble with a structured green crossbody bag. Moder, 57, opted for a more casual look, sporting a tan jacket and pale green trousers.

This outing follows a series of affectionate social media posts from Roberts celebrating her husband. In February, she shared a heartwarming Instagram photo of the two embracing to commemorate Moder’s birthday, accompanied by a sweet caption expressing her love. The couple recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on July 4th, with Moder paying tribute to Roberts with a creative post featuring their reflection in a silver spoon, playfully acknowledging the 'silver' milestone.

Their enduring relationship has often been a subject of fascination, particularly in the context of Hollywood marriages. They are parents to fraternal twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 21, and son Henry, who recently turned 18. Moder frequently uses social media to express his admiration for Roberts and their children, sharing glimpses into their family life. A recent Mother's Day post highlighted Roberts' role as a mother, while a birthday tribute to Henry showcased a throwback photo and a heartfelt message.

The couple also celebrated the twins' 21st birthday with a touching post acknowledging how quickly time has passed. Roberts has previously discussed their approach to parenting, describing herself and Moder as 'stricter parents' compared to others in their social circle.

In a conversation with George Clooney published in 72 Magazine, she revealed that they deliberately delayed giving their children access to phones and the internet, wanting to protect them from the pressures of the digital world for as long as possible. This commitment to privacy and a grounded family life appears to be a cornerstone of their successful and long-lasting marriage.

The couple’s ability to maintain a relatively low profile, despite Roberts’ immense fame, has led to speculation that staying out of the spotlight is a key factor in their enduring relationship. Their recent appearance at 'Proof' serves as a reminder of their continued connection and shared interests, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The event also highlighted the strong professional relationships Roberts maintains with her fellow actors, Edebiri and Cheadle





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