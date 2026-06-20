Julia Roberts Spotted with Two of Her Children in New York City

Julia Roberts made a rare appearance with two of her three children outside the Jane Hotel in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Friday. The actress was spotted with her 19-year-old son Henry and her 21-year-old daughter Hazel Moder. Roberts' 21-year-old son Phinnaeus Moder and her cinematographer husband Danny Moder were not present.

Julia Roberts made a rare appearance with two of her three children outside the Jane Hotel in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Friday.

The actress was spotted with her 19-year-old son Henry, who is attending college at the Pratt Institute, and her 21-year-old daughter Hazel Moder, a college student at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Roberts' 21-year-old son Phinnaeus Moder, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, and her cinematographer husband Danny Moder were not present. Julia Roberts' hair stylist Serge Normant was also seen with the family.

The 58-year-old actress looked elegant in a black blazer with a pearl necklace and prescription glasses as she held onto a large green and black purse. Her son Henry wore a black top with blue jeans and black boots. In a recent interview with George Clooney, Roberts opened up about parenthood, describing herself and her husband as 'stricter parents' than others in their community.

She shared that they limited their children's internet access when they were growing up, with their kids being some of the last in their peer groups to get phones. Roberts also discussed the importance of setting clear boundaries and values for her children, stating that this creates stability and allows them to feel secure. The actress and her husband Danny Moder have been married for 23 years and have been open about their parenting style.

In the past, Moder has shared photos of their children on special occasions, including their birthdays and Mother's Day. Roberts has also used social media to pay tribute to her children, including a throwback image from her youngest child's childhood on his 18th birthday. The proud mom has gushed about her children's growth and milestones, expressing her love and appreciation for them





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Julia Roberts Henry Moder Hazel Moder Danny Moder Serge Normant Parenting Family

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