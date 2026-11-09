Julian Fellowes Discusses Downton Abbey Future After 2025 Finale

Creator Julian Fellowes hints at a potential Downton Abbey revival without the original cast following the September 2025 film finale.

Julian Fellowes is not ruling out the return of the beloved period drama franchise, Downton Abbey, which concluded its cinematic run with the final film released in September 2025. The acclaimed screenwriter recently addressed the possibility of revisiting the award-winning series, although he noted that the original principal cast members are unlikely to participate in any future incarnation.

Fellowes Discusses Franchise Future

During a recent interview, the creator of the show discussed the potential for a new chapter, stating that it is too early to determine the direction of the brand. He expressed uncertainty about how to answer questions regarding a revival, clarifying his stance on the participation of the beloved ensemble. Fellowes stated that he does not believe the production will continue with the original cast, but he left the door open for any other form of incarnation to emerge in the future.

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The final film in the Downton Abbey franchise premiered in September 2025, marking a significant endpoint for the story that began as a television series over a decade prior. This cinematic conclusion allowed the narrative to reach a definitive close while still generating substantial interest from global audiences who had followed the Crawley family for years.

Final Film Plot and Timeline

The narrative of the concluding film finds the Crawley family and their staff ushering in a new decade: the 1930s. As Lord Grantham prepares to hand the reins over to Mary as the new head of the Downton estate, the story focuses on the transition of power and responsibility within the household.

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Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal that threatens to bring social disgrace upon the family. This dramatic conflict serves as a major plot point in the final installment, challenging the resilience and reputation of the estate under its new leadership. The timeline places these events squarely in the early years of the new decade, providing a historical backdrop for the family's evolving dynamics.

Cast Reflections and Maggie Smith Legacy

Key members of the cast have reflected on the natural conclusion of the franchise, citing the loss of Dame Maggie Smith as a pivotal moment. Kevin Doyle, who played footman Joseph Molesley, stated that it felt like the right time to conclude the series following the loss of the veteran actress in 2024. He explained that they had been saying goodbye to these characters for quite a long time, and the unexpected success of the movies had drawn out that farewell process.

Doyle noted that the longevity of the project allowed for a prolonged period of closure, making the final film a fitting end to the journey. The sentiment among the cast was that the story had run its natural course, allowing the characters to depart in a manner that felt authentic to their arcs.

Cast Bond and Future Projects

Jim Carter, who portrayed the loyal butler Mr. Carson, highlighted the unique bond formed among the actors over the years. He remarked that it is very rare in TV and film because it is filmed so separately that a strong connection forms, stating that a fifteen-year connection between the cast is unbreakable. He added that the cast will likely remain close even if they do not work together again professionally.

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Kevin Doyle echoed these sentiments, noting that it is very unusual for British actors to spend this amount of time together. He described the atmosphere on set as having a strong company feel, given the years spent on and off the set. Meanwhile, other stars from the franchise are moving on to new projects, including a true-crime drama based on a chilling case that gripped the nation, showcasing the versatility of the ensemble cast beyond their period roles.