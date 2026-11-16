Julian Fielding Condemns Russell Brand After Rape Conviction

Julian Fielding expresses horror and regret over Russell Brand's 2007 rape jokes following the comedian's conviction for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Julian Fielding has issued a formal statement addressing his past professional relationship with Russell Brand, explicitly condemning the comedian's recent legal convictions for sexual crimes. This public response follows the circulation of archival footage on social media platforms showing the two actors making disparaging jokes about rape during a 2007 television appearance.

The 2007 Channel 4 Quiz Incident

The catalyst for this renewed public scrutiny involves video clips from the 2007 edition of Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. In these recordings, Julian Fielding, known for his work with the Mighty Boosh, is seen joking alongside Russell Brand. The content resurfaced on social media shortly after Brand was found guilty of serious sexual offenses, prompting immediate calls for Fielding to address his participation in the material.

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Fielding's Statement of Horror and Regret

Julian Fielding released a statement on Saturday morning expressing that he was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand's crimes. He clarified that he was completely unaware of the allegations until they became public knowledge. Fielding emphasized that his thoughts remain with the women whose courage brought Brand to justice.

Reflecting on their shared history, Fielding noted that he appeared on television, radio, and live charity shows with Brand numerous times. He described these interactions as a professional relationship played up for cameras and media, rather than a personal one. Fielding added that he has had no contact with Brand for many years.

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The Goth Detectives Partnership History

Fielding is recognized as a frequent guest on Brand's Radio 2 Show. He occasionally performed alongside the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor as part of a duo known as The Goth Detectives. This long-standing professional association explains the depth of their collaborative history on air, which now faces intense public re-evaluation following the criminal verdict.

Condemnation of Past On-Air Behavior

Julian Fielding explicitly stated that looking back at some of the jokes he made alongside Russell Brand, he was appalled. He characterized the content as horrible and inappropriate. Fielding expressed deep regret for these past performances, acknowledging the severity of the material in light of the recent conviction.

Brand's Legal Guilty Verdict

In early November, Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. This legal outcome serves as the backdrop for Fielding's statement. The judge subsequently sentenced Brand, marking the end of the trial phase and initiating the sentencing period for the convicted comedian.

Public Reaction and Professional Distance

The timing of Fielding's statement highlights the ongoing tension between past entertainment content and current legal realities. By distancing himself from Brand and condemning the specific jokes from 2007, Fielding attempts to separate his current professional identity from the problematic actions of his former collaborator. The statement underscores the broader industry reckoning with past content involving figures convicted of sexual violence.