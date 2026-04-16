Julian Lloyd-Webber to Undergo Prostate Cancer Treatment Following Wigmore Hall Comeback Concert

Cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber, brother of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, has announced he will commence treatment for prostate cancer after a successful return to the concert stage for his 75th birthday. He kept his diagnosis private to avoid disappointing audiences and is optimistic about a full recovery.

Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber , brother of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber , has revealed he will undergo treatment for prostate cancer . The announcement comes just after the 75-year-old musician made a triumphant return to the concert stage on Tuesday, marking a significant comeback after a 12-year absence due to a severe playing injury.

Lloyd-Webber celebrated his milestone birthday with a charity gala concert at the prestigious Wigmore Hall, a performance he deliberately kept his diagnosis secret from, stating his desire not to disappoint his audience or his medical team.

He conveyed in a statement that his secrecy was driven by a wish to avoid letting anyone down and that he felt compelled to begin treatment promptly. He expressed optimism, however, citing encouraging prognoses from his medical team and a strong resolve to achieve a full recovery.

Despite the upcoming treatment, Lloyd-Webber indicated no intention of cancelling his scheduled engagements and stated he would refrain from further comment on his health until after his treatment concludes.

This return to performing follows a long and arduous journey of recovery from a herniated disc, an injury sustained from the repetitive bowing motion of his right arm. The severity of this injury was such that he previously sold his prized Stradivarius violin, believing he would never again have the capability to perform on stage.

However, last year, he confirmed his dedication to relearning his instrument. Speaking prior to his Wigmore Hall concert, he shared his gradual rehabilitation process with The Observer, detailing how he initially resumed playing scales for short periods, progressively increasing his practice time from fifteen minutes to an hour. He eagerly anticipated the concert, expressing a fervent hope that his performance would meet expectations.

Lloyd-Webber, who graced the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics and received a Brit Award for his rendition of Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto, was also honored with an OBE in 2021 for his contributions to music. More recently, he shared intimate reflections on his close fraternal bond with his older brother in an extract from his memoir, Bows and Arrows, published in The Sunday Times.

He described their childhood as one steeped in imagination, centered around a meticulously constructed toy theatre they called the Harrington Pavilion. This theatrical world, built from humble materials like bricks, wooden blocks, and fabric samples, boasted an elaborate revolving stage crafted from an old record player turntable. Performances were a frequent occurrence, drawing in friends, family, and even unsuspecting guests to witness Andrew's latest musical compositions, with Julian and Andrew collaborating on lighting and orchestrating a cast of toy soldiers. Their early endeavors were complete with a plush crimson curtain.

While Andrew achieved global fame as a preeminent composer of musical theatre, Julian carved out a distinguished career as a leading classical cellist, prioritizing concert performances over theatrical productions. Their shared musical journey was profoundly shaped by their father, William Lloyd Webber, instilling in them a robust and interconnected musical foundation.

Their artistic synergy has manifested in numerous collaborative projects, particularly in recordings where Julian has performed cello arrangements of Andrew's compositions. Andrew has also composed and adapted pieces specifically for Julian, a testament to his profound artistic admiration for his brother's exceptional talent.

The brothers, along with their parents Jean and William, and their maternal grandmother Molly, resided in London during their formative years. Julian was an integral part of the supportive family network when Andrew navigated his own health challenges, including a cancer diagnosis in 2009.

In a poignant parallel, the brothers have both faced significant health battles. The composer’s personal sorrow was compounded in 2023 when he announced the passing of his eldest son, Nicholas, at the age of 43, following a courageous fight with gastric cancer. Andrew shared this devastating news on Twitter, expressing his profound grief and the bereft state of his entire family.

The shared experiences of life, artistry, and even profound loss have undoubtedly forged an enduring and deeply meaningful connection between the two celebrated brothers





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