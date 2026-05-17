Julian Nagelsmann Rebuts Uli Hoeneß Amid Criticism Over Squad Rotation

German national coach Julian Nagelsmann responded to criticism from Uli Hoeneß, the chairman of Bayern Munich, regarding team rotation. Nagelsmann acknowledged the long gaps between international fixtures and the risk of injuries, but acknowledged mistakes in his communication with the Pavlovic example. Despite the controversy, Nagelsmann maintains his coaching approach and is open to discussions regarding improvements.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann hit back at Uli Hoeneß's criticism after the Bayern Munich chairman accused him of rotating the squad too frequently. Nagelsmann argued that changes to the starting XI are sometimes unavoidable due to the long gaps between international fixtures and the risk of injuries.

He mentioned examples of substitutions and clarified that changes were not made solely for tactical reasons. However, Nagelsmann acknowledged the controversy surrounding his decision to omit FC Bayern player Aleks Pavlovic from the September international break, admitting that he mixed up the sequence of events in his statement. Overall, Nagelsmann defended his coaching approach and expressed his willingness to discuss improvements with Hoeneß, despite not being easily offended





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World Cup National Team Team Rotation Claims Controversy

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