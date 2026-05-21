Julianne Moore to star in Netflix mother-daughter comedy from Higher Ground Productions

The project comes from Higher Ground, a production company founded by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2018. Julianne Moore will star as a desperate mother who plans to find a romantic partner to keep her daughter close to home. Sadie Sink is being considered to portray Moore's onscreen daughter.

Julianne Moore just signed on to executive produce and star in a Netflix mother-daughter comedy following five consecutive dramatic roles. The untitled project comes from Higher Ground, the production company founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

The multi-generational movie will be similar in tone to Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's 2011 rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, starring Julianne Moore as Steve Carell's onscreen cheating wife. Sadie Sink would be an excellent choice to play Moore's onscreen daughter





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Julianne Moore Mother-Daughter Comedy Netflix Higher Ground Productions Steve Carell Crazy Stupid Love Sadie Sink Mother Roles Daughter Roles Casting

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