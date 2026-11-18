Julie Henderson initiates divorce proceedings against Bourbon Tycoon Wes Henderson following allegations of hidden cameras capturing intimate and private family moments.

Julie Henderson has officially filed for divorce from multi-millionaire Bourbon Tycoon Wes Henderson, marking a dramatic end to their union amid serious criminal allegations. The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member and Angel's Envy founder faces accusations of secretly recording intimate acts and private family moments using hidden devices.

Divorce Filing Details Triggered by Secrets

Julie Henderson submitted her divorce petition at Jefferson Family Court on October 19, requesting that the entire legal document be sealed from public view. A judge denied this broad sealing request on November 3, although individual filings were permitted to be redacted. The legal filing states that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no possibility of reconciliation.

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Hidden Cameras and Secret Recordings Exposed

The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed in June by family members who discovered at least fifteen hidden cameras inside Wes Henderson's Florida vacation home. These devices were allegedly disguised as fire alarms, speakers, clocks, and bathroom air vents above toilets. The family claims the cameras captured intimate acts, people in various stages of undress, and using the restroom.

Allegations Involve Minors and Family Privacy

Family members accuse Wes Henderson of voyeurism and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. The lawsuit alleges that some footage includes underage family members appearing nude. Additionally, the filings claim the cameras captured footage of a homeless individual, potentially a minor carrying a medical device, using the restroom without their knowledge.

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Business Empire Faces Fallout and Changes

The scandal has significantly impacted businesses linked to the Henderson family. Four Louisville gyms operated by Julie Henderson at Burn Boot Camp were taken over by their corporate office, and Julie was forced to inform members they were not filmed. Wes Henderson's acquisition of the Kentucky Castle in 2023, intended for a $92 million distillery for his brand True Story, has seen day-to-day operations handed to Premier Hospitality Kentucky.

Legal Actions and Ongoing Investigations Continue

Wes Henderson sold his first company, Angel's Envy, to Bacardi for approximately $150 million in 2015, establishing his prominence in the spirits industry. Following the discovery of the devices, family members alerted authorities and turned over cameras and SD cards from his Oldham County residence and the Florida property. Kevin Preston of Premier Hospitality Kentucky confirmed the hotel management company would maintain guest safety and security despite the turmoil.