Julie K Brown reveals her brother Jack Knipe was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son John Jr with a meat cleaver in a violent incident at their Ringoes home on November 12.

Julie K Brown, the award-winning Miami Herald reporter who first exposed Jeffrey Epstein crimes, has confirmed that her brother Jack Knipe was allegedly murdered by his own son. The violent incident occurred at the Knipe family home in Ringoes, New Jersey, on the morning of November 12. Brown shared this devastating personal tragedy on her Substack page, revealing that her 63-year-old brother died after being bludgeoned with a meat cleaver by 25-year-old John P Knipe Jr.

The Murder Investigation and Crime Details

Police affidavits indicate that the assault began when Jack Knipe discovered his son choking Linda, Jack's wife and John's mother. Linda, who uses a wheelchair, was in the living room when John allegedly choked her after she asked him to leave. Jack ran to her aid while she called 911, but John then moved to the bedroom where Jack was recovering from surgery.

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John P Knipe Jr is accused of entering Jack's bedroom and striking him with a large butcher knife. The attacker reportedly used a meat cleaver to deliver fatal blows that left Jack face-down in a pool of blood. A medical examination revealed a large head wound that exposed brain matter. The weapon was subsequently found on top of the TV stand in the living room.

John Knipe Charges and Detention Status

John P Knipe Jr was taken into custody by the New Jersey State Police immediately after the attack. He reportedly walked out of the house after the killing and told his mother, I did it now. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has charged John with first-degree murder. Additional charges include third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

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John is currently being held at the Warren County Jail pending further legal proceedings. The serious nature of the charges reflects the brutality of the alleged homicide. Prosecutors are moving forward with the case despite the mental health history associated with the suspect.

History of Violence and Mental Health Concerns

Brown revealed that John had a history of violent behavior and threats toward the family. She described him as a time bomb who suffered from significant mental illnesses. In a previous incident, John allegedly poured boiling sugar water on Jack, causing severe burns that required hospitalization. Brown noted that John added sugar to the water to make it stick to Jack's skin, which caused extreme pain and damage.

Additionally, John had previously threatened a New Jersey state trooper and his family. At that time, he was released due to the state's bail system. Brown argues that if authorities had kept John behind bars based on the risk he posed to the community, Jack would likely still be alive. Brown stated that she believes the past incident showed her nephew was capable of killing anyone.

Fanial Response and Public Safety Implications

In her Substack post, Brown shared that Jack's last words to his son were, Why are you doing this? I love you. She described seeing John during his first court appearance and observed that he appeared blank and like a lost soul. Brown is now demanding a thorough investigation into her brother's death and plans to see the legal process through to the end.

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The news of this violent family tragedy has drawn attention to Julie K Brown's significant career. She became a central figure in the Epstein investigation after releasing her 2018 series Perversion of Justice. That reporting reopened the case against the convicted pedophile and exposed sex trafficking crimes. Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial, although many investigators remain skeptical of that conclusion. Brown declined an interview with the Daily Mail, stating she wished to have a quiet Thanksgiving with her family during this difficult time.