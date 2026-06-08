Julie Newmar, Original Catwoman, Says Male Executives Should Still Run Film Industry

Actress Julie Newmar, 92, asserts that men are very good to women in Hollywood and should continue to lead the film industry, despite #MeToo revelations.

Actress Julie Newmar , best known for originating the role of Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series, has stirred controversy by asserting that male executives should continue to run the film industry.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 92-year-old actress reflected on her long career in Hollywood, which began decades before the rise of the #MeToo movement. Newmar stated that despite the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful figures like Harvey Weinstein, she believes that men are very good to women in the industry. She admitted that as a sex symbol, she was no stranger to male attention, but unlike many other stars, she welcomed it.

I love men too much, she said. I understand them. And the heads of studios, yes, they break a door down and they do this or they do that … that is how they act. You think you are going to change things?

Not a whole lot … And you know what? It works. It works beautifully because men are very good to women. When asked directly whether men should run the film industry, she replied, It should be.

They do it best. These comments have drawn criticism from advocates for gender equality in Hollywood, who argue that such views undermine progress toward a more inclusive and safe environment for women. Newmar, however, remains unapologetic, emphasizing her positive experiences with powerful men throughout her career. She made her mark on Broadway in productions such as Silk Stockings and Li'l Abner before transitioning to television.

Her iconic role as Catwoman in the Batman series made her a household name, particularly among young boys who watched her in the tight catsuit. Off-screen, Newmar had several high-profile relationships, including an engagement to novelist Louis L'Amour and romantic links to actor Ken Scott and comedian Mort Sahl. In 1977, she married lawyer J. Holt Smith, with whom she had her only child, John Jewel Smith, born with a hearing impairment and Down Syndrome.

Although the marriage ended in divorce in 1984, Newmar became a dedicated advocate for her son, as well as for LGBT rights, inspired by her gay brother John. In 2004, she was involved in a public dispute with neighbor James Belushi, who sued her for harassment, accusing her of destroying property and spying. The lawsuit was settled amicably, and Newmar later appeared on Belushi's sitcom According to Jim, playing a character that mirrored their real-life feud.

Now retired from acting, Newmar focuses on caring for her son and tending to her garden, which boasts over 80 varieties of roses. In a 2023 interview with Better Homes and Gardens, she said, Some people love dogs. I love plants. I think I fell in love with gardens because that is where I felt safest as a kid - out in the yard with my father.

Looking back on her legacy, Newmar remains proud of her work and her independence. She acknowledges that her views on men running the industry may seem outdated to some, but she insists that her experience has been positive. The response to her comments has been mixed, with some praising her honesty and others calling for more progressive leadership.

Regardless, Newmar's place in pop culture history is secure, and her reflections offer a rare glimpse into the mindset of a star from a bygone era of Hollywood





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