The highly touted talent from Borussia Dortmund has failed to make an impact during his loan spell at FC Basel, despite his impressive debut. He has struggled with individual shortcomings and a lack of determination, and has been criticized by fans and pundits alike.

Julien Duranville , a highly touted talent from Borussia Dortmund , has struggled to make an impact during his loan spell at FC Basel. Despite his impressive debut, where he set up a dramatic 4-3 away win at FC Zurich, he has failed to live up to expectations.

The young Belgian has started 11 times for Basel, but has only contributed two goals and one assist in 17 competitive appearances. He has averaged just under 49 minutes on the pitch per outing, and has often been criticized for his lack of determination and individual shortcomings. Duranville's time in Basel has been marked by a series of defeats, including a loss to Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League and a defeat to Thun in the league.

This has made it difficult for him to develop properly in the team, and has led to criticism from fans and pundits alike. Despite his talent, Duranville has been described as a 'circus footballer' who only performs when things are going well. He has been tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner by Vincent Kompany, but he must now raise his game across the board, especially in terms of showing greater seriousness.

Basel's poor season has been marked by numerous individual errors and poor decisions, and Duranville has not been immune to these criticisms. The club's goal-scoring woes have been well documented, and Duranville's failure to fill the void has been a major disappointment. Despite this, he remains a highly rated prospect, and a fresh start may be just what he needs to unlock his full potential.

Duranville's agent has been quoted as saying that he is looking for a new challenge, and a move to a higher level may be just what he needs to take his career to the next level. The question remains, can Duranville overcome his individual shortcomings and live up to his full potential





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